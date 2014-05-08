LONDON May 8 The euro rose while German Bund
futures briefly hit the day's lows on Thursday after the
European Central Bank kept key interest rates steady,
disappointing those who saw an outside chance of a cut.
The euro rose to two-month high versus dollar of $1.3960
after the ECB announcement, from around $1.3933
beforehand.
Bund futures briefly fell as low as 144.34, down 21
ticks on the day, having traded around 144.47 before the
decision.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index pared
gains. The index was up by 0.3 percent at 1,349.28 points by
1146 GMT, having been up by 0.4 percent beforehand.
(Reporting by the London markets team; Editing by Marius
Zaharia)