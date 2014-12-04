LONDON Dec 4 The euro bounced from a 28-month low and yields of debt from the euro zone's indebted southern states rose after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said the bank would reevaluate the case for more stimulus next year.

Investors had been looking for a clear sign from Draghi that the bank was headed for a move into the sort of outright printing of money - quantitative easing - carried out by other central banks in recent years.

Traders said many investors had been caught betting on such a commitment and the further euro weakness that would have resulted, pushing the single currency to the day's high of $1.2377.

"There is a euro short squeeze happening as Draghi says they will reevaluate stimulus early next year - that means no QE for now," said one London-based spot trader.

Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year government bond yields hit highs for the day in response while Spanish and Italian stock markets fell 1.2 pct and 1.4 percent respectively. (Reporting by Patrick Graham, Anirban Nag, John Geddie and Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)