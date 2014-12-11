(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON Dec 11 The euro and lower-rated European bond yields hit the day's lows on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it had allotted 129.8 billion euros in its second tranche of ultra-cheap long-term loans to banks.

The figure was just shy of the 130 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll, reinforcing expectations the ECB will need to take more aggressive policy measures if it is to succeed in expanding its balance sheet by up to 1 trillion euros.

European equities extended gains after the tender results. The Euro STOXX 50 index was up by 0.7 percent while the Euro Stoxx Banks Index rose 0.8 percent.

The single currency fell to $1.2414, down 0.3 percent on the day while Spanish and Italian 10-year yields hit the day's low of 1.84 percent and 2.01 percent respectively.

Money market rates dated for forthcoming ECB meetings also fell. (Reporting by London markets team,; Writing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Nigel Stephenson)