NEW YORK Oct 26 Though they did not deliver
the master plan many were hoping for, European officials gave
financial markets something to keep their hopes up with an
agreement to boost the firepower of a euro zone rescue fund.
The precise details will have to wait until November. But a
deal to ramp up the bailout fund by around fourfold was enough
to lift U.S. stocks and push U.S. Treasuries lower.
"While there are no specific details, at least this appears
to be (moving) in the right direction and hopefully is also a
sign of unity among the EU," said Ravi Bharadwaj, market
analyst at Travelex Global Payments in Washington.
He said the muted impact in the euro reflects that "a lot
of people were expecting more clarity today", for example on
how to restructure Greece's outstanding government debt.
Talks in the run-up to Wednesday's summit had involved
having private creditors take up to 50 percent "haircuts" on
their Greek bond holdings. Earlier this year, the proposal
called for about 20 percent.
"This is a tightrope. I do see a positive scenario, but
nothing is set in stone," said Jurgen Odenius, principal of
international economic and investment strategy at Prudential
Fixed Income in Newark, N.J. "There is still the risk that the
voluntary debt restructuring would not happen and Greece could
default."
BIGGER BAILOUT FUND A FIRST STEP
That national leaders in Europe agreed to leverage up the
European Financial Stability Fund at all, however, was at least
an encouraging sign. Getting there took time. At one point
earlier this year, European officials gave U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner a cool response when he pushed for
boosting the fund.
"They have continuously kicked this can down the road and
now we are at a point where everybody's back is against the
wall - you have to do something and it is encouraging that you
are at least getting European policy makers to agree in
principle on what needs to happen," said Joseph Tanious, market
strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds in New York.
"That said, how you actually execute on this plan and agree
on all the details is like herding cats."
A draft summit statement obtained by Reuters on Wednesday
indicated policymakers were considering creating a special
purpose vehicle to attract sovereign and private investment
from the likes of the International Monetary Fund, China and
others.
Another option involved using the rescue fund to issue
partial guarantees on purchases of euro zone government debt.
EU sources said the 440 billion fund, set up last year,
would have about 250-275 billion euros available after amounts
are set aside for aid to Greece, Ireland and Portugal and for
recapitalising the region's banks.
That amount would be leveraged around four times, arriving
at a headline figure of 1.0 trillion.
"The leveraged EFSF seems to be in the 1 trillion euro
area, which is a starting point. If it goes higher, the
Treasuries market may react to that," said Kevin Flanagan,
chief fixed income strategist at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
LIVING BY HEADLINES
For markets, living from euro zone summit to euro zone
summit has become de rigueur in recent months, with each new
development taken as a reason for cautious optimism or renewed
despair.
"We are reacting to every headline these days," said Kim
Rupert, managing director of fixed income analysis at Action
Economics in San Francisco.
But ultimately, Europe will have to divulge the specific
details to convince markets that they are finally getting a
handle on a debt crisis that flared up in late 2009 and has
required emergency rescues for Greece, Ireland and Portugal and
ramped up pressure on Spain, Italy and, more recently, France.
"The bottom line is that these headlines in themselves are
not game changers. It's not providing any new ground for the
market," Flanagan said. "Ultimately the market wants to see
concrete details of the plan."
As is often the case, that's where the devil may dwell.
Odenius said even a larger bailout fund could bring new
problems, particularly whether the backing of bigger euro zone
countries would put their own top credit ratings at risk.
Added Rupert, "even when we get the details, the problems
are not going to be fixed any time soon. It is a long road
ahead."
(Reporting by Reuters bureaux in Brussels and New York;
writing by Steven C. Johnson)