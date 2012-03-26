CAIRO, March 26 Egypt's central bank sold re-opened three-year and five-year bonds worth 4 billion Egyptian pounds ($662.67 million) on Monday, the same amount that was offered, the Ministry of Finance said.

The three-year bonds, totalling 2 billion pounds, mature on Jan. 17, 2015, and have a coupon of 16.15 percent. Yields ranged from 16.16 to 16.28 percent, with an average of 16.25 percent.

The five-year bonds mature on Jan. 17, 2017, and have a coupon of 16.35 percent. The yields ranged from 16.35 to 16.73 percent, with an average of 16.69 percent.

Settlement will take place on March 27.

Government bonds are sold by the central bank on behalf of the finance ministry .

($1 = 6.0369 Egyptian pounds)

To view related displays double click on the following codes: Rates of deposits auctions <EGYTA) Egypt T-bill auction results from to Indicative prices for T-bills secondary market CBE certificates&CBE deposits sale Bonds auctions results TO Deposit & Lending rates Central Bank of Egypt Development bonds Housing bonds Treasury bonds Corporate bonds RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS Egypt news - Egypt diary - Press review - Emerging markets news - Egypt money and debt news - All Rtrs debt news - Index of summaries - SPEED GUIDES ($1 = 6.0325 Egyptian pounds) ($1 = 6.0361 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Mohamed Samir)