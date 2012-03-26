CAIRO, March 26 Egypt's central bank sold
re-opened three-year and five-year bonds worth 4 billion
Egyptian pounds ($662.67 million) on Monday, the same amount
that was offered, the Ministry of Finance said.
The three-year bonds, totalling 2 billion pounds, mature on
Jan. 17, 2015, and have a coupon of 16.15 percent. Yields ranged
from 16.16 to 16.28 percent, with an average of 16.25 percent.
The five-year bonds mature on Jan. 17, 2017, and have a
coupon of 16.35 percent. The yields ranged from 16.35 to 16.73
percent, with an average of 16.69 percent.
Settlement will take place on March 27.
Government bonds are sold by the central bank on behalf of
the finance ministry .
($1 = 6.0369 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Mohamed Samir)