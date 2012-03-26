(Adds detail, trader comments)
By Tom Pfeiffer
CAIRO, March 26 Yields edged lower at a sale of
Egyptian treasury bonds on Monday, and traders said banks had
demanded more than the amount offered due to growing confidence
in the country's democratic transition.
Yields have eased at recent auctions although they remain
near multi-year highs partly due to the absence of foreign
investors since a popular uprising last year that has left the
state reliant almost entirely on local banks for financing its
debt.
An increase in benchmark deposit rates late last year, which
brought local banks more liquidity, and tentative optimism that
the government can overcome a fiscal crisis caused by the
uprising have helped spur more demand at auctions.
Banks may also be buying into longer-term government
securities in the expectation that yields will come down after
the central bank last week cut reserve requirements on local
currency deposits to 12 percent from 14 percent.
The new policy will release as of April 17 about 9 billion
Egyptian pounds ($1.5 billion) that had been sitting idle at the
central bank and that banks will be able to lend both to the
government and to business.
"I think we're now on a downward trend in yields, and that's
going to mean lots of demand in coming auctions," said a
fixed-income trader in Cairo who asked not to be identified.
Egypt's ruling army council, which has promised to hand
power to civilians by mid-year, on Sunday defended its handling
of the political transition against withering attacks on the
army-backed government by the Islamist-dominated parliament.
Islamists and liberals have also been battling one another
over the make-up of a constituent assembly that was formed to
write a new constitution.
Security in Egypt has been fragile since the uprising that
ousted former president Hosni Mubarak. Clashes erupted over the
weekend between security forces and football fans protesting
against an order to suspend their club.
Such tensions "are having no effect yet on the treasury
market and they won't until something really substantial
happens," said the trader.
The average yield on three-year bonds auctioned on Monday
fell to 16.25 percent from 16.36 percent at a similar sale on
March 12.
The central bank sold all 2 billion pounds of the bonds it
had offered. The bonds mature on Jan. 17, 2015 and carry a
coupon of 16.15 percent.
It sold the full allotment of five-year bonds with the yield
slipping to 16.69 percent from 16.78 percent at the last such
auction. The bonds mature on Jan. 17, 2017 and have a coupon of
16.35 percent.
Settlement will take place on March 27.
Government bonds are sold by the central bank on behalf of
the finance ministry .
Poor liquidity has helped keep yields on Egypt's locally
denominated treasury debt high, but the yield on one of its most
liquid dollar bonds has tumbled to 6.3 percent from as high as
8.3 percent in January.
($1 = 6.0361 Egyptian pounds)
(Additional reporting by Patrick Werr and Mohamed Samir;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)