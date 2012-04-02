CAIRO, April 2 Egypt's central bank sold three-year, seven-year and ten-year bonds worth 4 billion Egyptian pounds ($662.4 million) on Monday, the same amount that was offered, the Ministry of Finance said.

The three-year bonds, totalling 2 billion pounds, mature on April 3, 2015, and have a coupon of 16.15 percent. Yields ranged from 16.10 to 16.22 percent, with an average of 16.17 percent.

The seven-year bonds totaling 1 billion pounds, mature on April 3, 2019, and have a coupon of 16.85 percent. The yields ranged from 16.75 to 16.91 percent, with an average of 16.88 percent.

The ten-year bonds worth 1 billion pounds mature on April 3, 2022, and have a coupon of 17 percent. The yields ranged from 16.95 to 17.05 percent, with an average of 17.03 percent.

Settlement will take place on April 3.

Government bonds are sold by the central bank on behalf of the finance ministry .

($1 = 6.0386 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Mohamed Samir)