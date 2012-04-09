CAIRO, April 9 Egypt's central bank said it sold
3.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($579.8 million) in three and
five-year bonds on Monday, the same amount it had offered.
It sold 2 billion pounds in reopened three-year bonds at an
average yield of 16.12 percent, with yields ranging from 16.05
to 16.15 percent. The bonds have a 16.15 percent coupon and
mature on April 3, 2015.
It also sold 1.5 billion pounds in new five-year bonds at an
average yield of 16.59 percent, with yields ranging from 16.4 to
16.62 percent. The bonds have a 16.55 percent coupon and mature
on April 10, 2017.
The central bank sells government bonds on behalf of
the finance ministry . Settlement will take place on April 10.
($1 = 6.0366 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Mohamed Samir)