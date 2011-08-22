CAIRO Aug 22 Egypt's central bank said on Monday it sold three-year bonds worth 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($335 million) .

The bonds are maturing on Aug. 2, 2014 and have a coupon of 13.35 percent. The yield ranged from 13.44-13.53 percent.

Settlement will take place on Aug. 23.

Government bonds are sold by the central bank on behalf of the finance ministry .

($1 = 5.9679 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Mohamed Samir)