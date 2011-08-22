CAIRO Aug 22 Egypt's central bank said on
Monday it sold three-year bonds
worth 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($335 million) .
The bonds are maturing on Aug. 2, 2014 and have a coupon of
13.35 percent. The yield ranged from 13.44-13.53 percent.
Settlement will take place on Aug. 23.
Government bonds are sold by the central bank on behalf of
the finance ministry .
($1 = 5.9679 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Mohamed Samir)