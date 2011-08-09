* Trade halted for 30 mins after index hits daily downward
limit
* Some stocks slump to lowest in seven years
(Adds detail on new lows, closing stock prices)
CAIRO Aug 9 Egyptian stocks tumbled across the
board on Tuesday, extending two days of sharp declines as fears
for the global economy continued to drain funds from riskier
emerging markets.
The benchmark index fell 5 percent at the open
before it was suspended for half an hour for breaching a
downward limit. It closed down 4.8 percent at the end of a
shortened Ramadan trading session.
"I don't think we need an explanation -- we are just
following the global market," said Ashraf Akhnoukh of CIBC
brokerage. "The drop of 6 percent in the U.S. is like our market
being down 20 percent."
The S&P 500 index in the U.S. closed down 6.6 percent
on Monday, suffering its worst day since December 2008.
The drop came amid a broader slide in the value of emerging
markets assets to their weakest in more than a year, pushed
lower by higher-than-expected Chinese inflation numbers, which
followed the weekend's U.S. credit rating downgrade.
Hisham Metwally, of Arab Finance Brokerage, said: "Investors
are in a panic ... with the effect of U.S. and European stock
dives."
Index heavyweight Orascom Construction dropped 2.4
percent. Orascom Telecom and its Egyptian mobile phone
unit Mobinil touched their lowest in seven years,
closing down 3.2 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.
Financial firm Pioneers Capital tumbled 6.1
percent and Giza Contracting 5.1 percent.
"Asian markets opened sharply down and Saudi Arabia had a
bad start too," said Simon Kitchen, an equity strategist. "In
Egypt, high-yielding and defensive names are holding up better."
Alexandria Mineral Oils fell 1.5 percent, still
outperforming the wider bourse.
(Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer, Shaimaa Fayed and Edmund Blair)