CAIRO Aug 9 Egyptian stocks tumbled across the board on Tuesday, extending two days of sharp declines as fears for the global economy continued to drain funds from riskier emerging markets.

The benchmark index fell 5 percent at the open before it was suspended for half an hour for breaching a downward limit. It closed down 4.8 percent at the end of a shortened Ramadan trading session.

"I don't think we need an explanation -- we are just following the global market," said Ashraf Akhnoukh of CIBC brokerage. "The drop of 6 percent in the U.S. is like our market being down 20 percent."

The S&P 500 index in the U.S. closed down 6.6 percent on Monday, suffering its worst day since December 2008.

The drop came amid a broader slide in the value of emerging markets assets to their weakest in more than a year, pushed lower by higher-than-expected Chinese inflation numbers, which followed the weekend's U.S. credit rating downgrade.

Hisham Metwally, of Arab Finance Brokerage, said: "Investors are in a panic ... with the effect of U.S. and European stock dives."

Index heavyweight Orascom Construction dropped 2.4 percent. Orascom Telecom and its Egyptian mobile phone unit Mobinil touched their lowest in seven years, closing down 3.2 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.

Financial firm Pioneers Capital tumbled 6.1 percent and Giza Contracting 5.1 percent.

"Asian markets opened sharply down and Saudi Arabia had a bad start too," said Simon Kitchen, an equity strategist. "In Egypt, high-yielding and defensive names are holding up better."

Alexandria Mineral Oils fell 1.5 percent, still outperforming the wider bourse. (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer, Shaimaa Fayed and Edmund Blair)