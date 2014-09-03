SAO PAULO, Sept 3 Most Latin American currencies
and stocks gained on Wednesday, fed by mounting risk appetite
after Ukraine and Russia took steps towards peace, though
Brazilian stocks pared back on profit-taking.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for
the third session in four, reaching its highest level in over 15
months before meeting technical resistance near 3,720 points.
Ukraine said on Wednesday its president had agreed with
Russia's Vladimir Putin on steps towards a "ceasefire regime" in
Kiev's conflict with pro-Russian rebels. Hope for peace helped
drive global stock markets higher, though the Kremlin denied any
actual truce deal.
Mexico's IPC stock index edged higher. Shares of
retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico added about 1 percent
after the company said its same-store sales rose 3.5 percent in
August from a year earlier, the best reading of the year so far.
Chile's IPSA index rallied for a fourth day.
Chile's central bank cut its 2014 growth forecast to a range
of 1.75 percent to 2.25 percent from a prior view of 2.5 percent
to 3.5 percent on Wednesday as domestic demand growth slides
almost to a halt. It said a weaker peso and lower interest rates
would help support a recovery in 2015.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell back
slightly as investors took profits in widely-traded shares such
as state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA and
lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA.
The index has struggled to break technical resistance near
62,300 points in every session this week.
In currency markets, the Mexican and Colombian pesos
both strengthened, while the Chilean peso
was held in neutral territory, weighed down by lower prices for
copper, the country's main export.
The Brazilian real strengthened for the sixth session
in seven, with investors increasing bets that President Dilma
Rousseff will lose her bid for re-election in October to a more
market-friendly challenger.
A Reuters poll on Wednesday showed that the real is set to
weaken over the next year on prospects of higher interest rates
in the United States, though a Rousseff loss could soften the
currency's drop.
The poll also showed Mexican currency trading at 12.75 per
dollar in 12 months, up 3 percent from Tuesday's close, on
prospects of a heavy flow of foreign investments in oil
production after a recently approved reform in the country's
energy sector.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1711 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1100.04 1.22 8.38
MSCI LatAm 3685.45 0.37 14.71
Brazil Bovespa 61359.26 -0.87 19.13
Mexico IPC 45940.86 0.25 7.52
Chile IPSA 4087.51 0.8 10.50
Chile IGPA 19784.27 0.67 8.54
Argentina MerVal 10361.329 2.42 92.20
Colombia IGBC 14662.01 -0.14 12.17
Peru IGRA 17118.8 0.62 8.67
Venezuela IBC 2624.16 0.1 -4.11
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.2322 0.33 5.58
Mexico peso 13.0848 0.17 -0.42
Chile peso 588.8 0.03 -10.65
Colombia peso 1923.75 0.38 0.43
Peru sol 2.85 -0.14 -2.00
Argentina peso (interbank) 8.4150 -0.06 -22.85
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.22 0.21 -29.68
