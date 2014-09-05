SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Latin American currencies were
mostly stronger on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. job
numbers weighed on the dollar, while Chile's peso got an
additional boost from encouraging economic growth data.
Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired the fewest number
of workers in eight months in August, bolstering expectations
that the U.S. Federal Reserve will wait longer before raising
interest rates.
The data drove most Latin American currencies higher early
in the session though gains were pared slightly in the
afternoon.
Chile's peso gained about 1.3 percent against the
dollar after central bank data showed Chile's economy grew
faster than expected in July, raising the possibility that a
slowdown may be close to touching bottom.
Mexico's peso strengthened about 0.5 percent against
the dollar after the central bank kept interest rates on hold on
Friday, as expected. The bank highlighted a welcome pickup in
economic growth but indicated that annual inflation would take
longer to subside towards its 3 percent target than it had
earlier expected.
Brazil's real was little-changed.
On the equities front, the MSCI Latin American stock index
fell for the second straight day.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index dropped for the third
session in a row as traders waited for new electoral poll
numbers in coming days.
Mexico's IPC stock index was nearly unchanged from
the previous close, while Chile's IPSA stock index edged
slightly lower.
(Reporting by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)