SAO PAULO, Sept 11 Yields on Brazilian interest
rate futures <0#DIJ:> fell across the curve on Thursday, as
unexpectedly weaker retail sales data and the release of the
central bank's policy minutes lowered expectations for a
near-term interest-rate hike.
The MSCI Latin American stock index edged
higher and was on track to end a five-session slump, while most
major currencies in the region were largely unchanged against
the dollar.
Brazil's central bank on Thursday released the minutes from
its latest policy-setting meeting, signaling it would keep rates
at the current 11 percent level for some time as weaker economic
growth begins to pull down stubbornly high inflation.
"At the margin they sound more comfortable with inflation,"
Citi analyst Kenneth Lam said. "Overall the minutes are
considered neutral relative to market expectations."
Data released later in the morning showed Brazil's retail
sales in July posted their biggest monthly decline in nearly six
years, suggesting an economic recession may have worsened and
prompting investors to view a rate hike as less likely.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index fluctuated, though
eventually settled in positive territory in the early afternoon.
The gain came after six straight sessions of losses, as
investors took profits following a recent rally fueled by the
outlook for Brazil's presidential election next month.
Brazilian stocks tend to rise when polls show declining
support for left-leaning President Dilma Rousseff, whose
economic policies have been criticized by many in the market.
Shares of iron-ore producer Vale SA fell as
iron-ore prices hit their lowest level since September 2009.
The Mexican and Chilean benchmark stock indexes
both fell about 0.4 percent.
Shares in Mexico's leading broadcaster, Grupo Televisa
, slid a day after it said it would sell its stake
in Iusacell, the country's No. 3 wireless operator, at a loss.
Most currencies in the region were nearly unchanged from the
previous session, though Colombia's peso weakened about
0.6 percent against the dollar.
Colombia's government backed away from plans to increase its
2015 budget and to lower the threshold for the payment of a
wealth tax, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas confirmed on
Wednesday, amid criticism by industry and opposition figures.
(Editing by Paul Simao)