(Updates prices to close, adds quote and table, Chile peso)
SAO PAULO, Oct 28 Brazil's currency and stock
markets closed higher on Tuesday as bargain hunters stepped in
after a sharp selloff sparked by the re-election of President
Dilma Rousseff.
Other Latin American stocks and currencies were mostly
stronger after mixed U.S. economic data fed hopes that interest
rates in the world's largest economy would be raised later than
expected.
Rousseff's victory over market-friendly challenger Aecio
Neves on Sunday led Brazil's real to close at a
9-1/2-year low on Monday. Local stocks also dropped, with
preferred shares of heavyweight state-run oil firm Petrobras
posting their biggest one-day decline in nearly six
years.
Some investors saw those losses as overdone and took the
opportunity on Tuesday to scoop up cheaper assets. The gains
were also boosted by speculation that Rousseff would take a
slightly more market-friendly stance in her second term.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index closed 3.6 percent
higher, with shares of state-run companies and banks posting the
strongest gains.
"The market is buying the initial indications of reforms in
economic policy," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme
Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. "Some of the names being
floated around for the next finance minister are solid
candidates that have the market's respect."
Still, analysts warned that future price action will depend
on whether Rousseff follows through on the hoped-for reforms.
"At the moment nothing has really changed and the trend is
for the Bovespa to fall," Brugger added.
Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures <0#DIJ:> fell
across the curve as some traders speculated that the central
bank will be less aggressive in raising the benchmark Selic rate
next year under Rousseff, even as inflation remains high.
All 43 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll expect the
central bank to keep its benchmark Selic rate
unchanged at 11.00 percent at its next policy meeting on
Wednesday, despite stubbornly high inflation. Most believe the
bank will wait to see what new economic measures Rousseff will
take before changing course on rates.
"Given important economic demands and political pressures,
there is growing hope that Ms. Rousseff's near-term policy
stance may be slightly more market-friendly than initially
anticipated," wrote Aryam Vazquez, senior economist with Oxford
Economics, in a client note, adding that investors "may be
slightly too pessimistic."
The Brazilian real closed about 2 percent stronger at
2.47 per dollar.
"Brazil has its own problems, but the dollar is weak
globally today," said Eduardo Suarez, a senior currency
strategist with Scotiabank.
Other currencies in the region followed suit, with Chile's
peso aided by a 0.9 percent rise in the price for copper
, the country's main export.
Key Latin American stocks and currencies at 1911 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 993.36 1.59 -2.48
MSCI LatAm 3052.87 3.96 -8.25
Brazil Bovespa 52335.57 3.63 1.61
Mexico IPC 44187.22 0.86 3.42
Chile IPSA 3790.07 -0.13 2.46
Chile IGPA 18635.43 -0.04 2.24
Argentina MerVal 10412.6 1.13 93.15
Colombia IGBC 13100.38 0.03 0.22
Peru IGRA 15973.86 0.59 1.40
Venezuela IBC 2842.34 0.3 3.86
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.4710 2.04 -4.62
Mexico peso 13.4607 0.59 -3.20
Chile peso 579 0.93 -9.14
Colombia peso 2056.2 0.57 -6.04
Peru sol 2.908 0.28 -3.95
Argentina peso 8.5000 0.00 -23.62
(interbank)
Argentina peso 14.57 0.75 -31.37
(parallel)
(Reporting by Asher Levine and Bruno Federowski; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Nick Zieminski)