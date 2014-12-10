By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 10 Shares of Brazil's
state-run oil company Petrobras fell for a third straight
session on Wednesday, dragging down the country's benchmark
Bovespa index, while Venezuelan bond prices hit a record low as
oil prices slid further.
Commodity exporters in general were under pressure as oil,
already trading around five-year lows, was forecast to drop more
next year.
While lower oil prices are expected to help global economic
growth in 2015, countries that rely on crude exports to fund
increased government spending are vulnerable, ratings firm
Moody's said in a report.
"Oil exporters that are big spenders, most heavily reliant
on oil revenue and with the lowest capacity to make necessary
policy adjustments would be most negatively affected," Moody's
chief economist, Lucio Vinhas de Souza, wrote in the report.
He cited Venezuela and Russia among the countries most
vulnerable to lower oil prices. Mexico, he added, is expected to
be more resilient, given the limited exposure to oil in its
external accounts and its conservative budget policy.
Venezuela's benchmark global bond due in 2027
tumbled more than $3 in price to $45.31, driving its yield to an
all-time high of 22.33 percent.
In Brazil, the Bovespa index lost 1.3 percent as
shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil company
is formally known, slumped 3.8 percent to a nine-year low.
Petrobras has been under increased pressure from a growing
corruption scandal that has forced a delay in the release of
third-quarter earnings. This week, investors filed a
class-action lawsuit against the company in a U.S. court,
arguing the value of its assets was inflated under the
corruption scheme.
Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index dropped 0.5
percent, dragged lower by shares of America Movil.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging 960.77 -0.48 -3.72
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2743.06 -1.36 -13.12
Brazil Bovespa 49521.75 -1.34 -3.85
Mexico IPC 42121.63 -0.51 -1.42
Chile IPSA 3904.48 -0.17 5.55
Chile IGPA 19113.19 -0.12 4.86
Argentina MerVal 8784.42 -1.17 62.95
Colombia IGBC 11321.09 -1.48 -13.39
Peru IGRA 14935.56 0.69 -5.19
Venezuela IBC 3473.02 8.65 26.91
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.5945 0.12 -9.16
Mexico peso 14.475 -0.38 -9.98
Chile peso 615.8 -0.33 -14.57
Colombia peso 2383.34 -1.55 -18.94
Peru sol 2.962 -0.20 -5.71
Argentina peso 8.5475 0.06 -24.04
(interbank)
Argentina peso 12.75 0.39 -21.57
(parallel)
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)