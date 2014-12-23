SAO PAULO, Dec 23 Yields paid on short-dated
contracts for Brazilian interest-rate futures rose on Tuesday
after the central bank raised its inflation forecast for next
year, suggesting monetary policy will have to be tighter to curb
the pace of price gains.
Meanwhile, most Latin American currencies edged higher
before the release of key U.S. economic data including
third-quarter economic growth. Trading volumes were thin before
the Christmas holiday.
Brazil's central bank forecast that inflation will hit 6.1
percent in 2015, up from its previous estimate of 5.8 percent
and dangerously close to the ceiling of an official target
range.
The new estimate drove traders to increase bets that
policymakers will continue to raise the benchmark Selic rate at
an aggressive pace of 0.5 percentage point in January.
Long-dated interest rates fell on hopes that a tight
monetary policy next year will make room for lower rates in the
future.
Yields paid on interest-rate contracts maturing in January
2016 rose 3 basis points while those expiring in
January 2023 dropped 5 basis points.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1225 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging 952.94 -0.48 -4.5
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2727.15 -0.2 -14.62
Brazil Bovespa 50199.8 0.16 -2.54
Mexico IPC 0 0 -100.00
Chile IPSA 3798.88 0.01 2.69
Chile IGPA 18644.42 0.01 2.29
Colombia IGBC 11712.85 0 -10.39
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.6579 0.08 -11.33
Mexico peso 14.6435 0.15 -11.02
Chile peso 609 0.08 -13.61
Colombia peso 2330 -0.13 -17.08
Peru sol 2.97 0.00 -5.96
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte Editing by W Simon)