SAO PAULO, Dec 24 The currencies of Brazil and Mexico gained slightly on Wednesday as equity markets worldwide extended their rally, supporting investor appetite for risk in emerging markets. Trading volumes were extremely thin as many traders left their desks early before the Christmas holiday, which will keep financial markets closed across the region on Thursday. The Brazilian real gained 0.3 percent to 2.6950 per dollar. Interbank currency trading in Brazil shut down at 12:00 p.m. (1400 GMT) while the country's BM&FBovespa exchange did not operate. The Mexican peso rose 0.2 percent, while the currencies of Chile, Colombia and Peru were little changed or slightly lower. Most Latin American financial markets will resume regular trading on Friday. Key Latin American currencies at 1450 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.6950 0.29 -12.55 Mexico peso 14.7402 0.15 -11.60 Chile peso 609.2 -0.03 -13.64 Colombia peso 2346.99 -0.15 -17.68 Peru sol 2.979 -0.13 -6.24 Argentina peso 8.5500 0.03 -24.06 (interbank) (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)