SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Brazil's stock market weakened
on Monday after data released earlier in the day showed
worsening market expectations for economic growth and inflation
this year.
Mexican and Chilean shares also declined, driving the
broader MSCI Latin American stock index to its
second straight loss.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index posted the largest drop
in the region, sinking about 1 percent.
Economists hiked their forecasts for Brazil's 2015 inflation
rate to 6.99 percent while slashing their economic growth
estimates for the year to just 0.13 percent, a weekly central
bank poll showed on Monday.
Data from another survey released on Monday showed consumer
confidence plunged in January to its lowest since the data
series began in September 2005.
The cloudy outlook contributed to investor jitters over
potential energy rationing due to low reservoir levels at
hydroelectric power plants.
"The drop is very much linked to the fact that the market is
already pricing in the fear of rationing and the potential
effects on economic activity," said Raphael Figueredo, an
analyst at Clear Corretora in Sao Paulo.
Mining firm Vale SA fell about 4 percent, weighing
most heavily on the broader index's losses.
The company's long-term credit rating was downgraded by
Standard and Poor's Rating Services on Friday on expectations
that its financial risk profile will deteriorate in the next two
years.
The Brazilian real traded slightly weaker against the
dollar as traders took profits following a 1.6 percent rise in
the currency last week.
Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures <0#DIJ:> rose
across the curve, with investors pricing in expectations for
higher interest rates to counter rising inflation.
Elsewhere in Latin America, the Mexican peso gained
slightly, while the Chilean and Colombian pesos
were little-changed.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1515 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 987.36 -0.36 3.62
MSCI LatAm 2697.35 -0.89 -0.22
Brazil Bovespa 48337.89 -0.9 -3.34
Mexico IPC 42444.84 -0.48 -1.62
Chile IPSA 3830.35 -0.77 -0.54
Chile IGPA 18771.19 -0.65 -0.53
Argentina MerVal 8690.279 -0.54 1.30
Colombia IGBC 10810.88 0.15 -7.08
Peru IGRA 13487.31 0.02 -8.83
Venezuela IBC 3908.2 -0.96 1.28
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.5945 -0.25 2.43
Mexico peso 14.615 0.32 0.88
Chile peso 625.2 0.05 -3.01
Colombia peso 2384.19 -0.01 0.16
Peru sol 3.017 -0.07 -1.26
Argentina peso 8.6300 -0.06 -0.93
(interbank)
Argentina peso 13.62 0.37 2.79
(parallel)
(Reporting by Priscila Jordao; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing
by Dan Grebler)