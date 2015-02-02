RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 2 The Brazilian real gained
on Monday after the central bank indicated it would roll over
all of the currency swaps that expire in March, keeping its
intervention in the foreign exchange market unchanged.
The real rose 0.8 percent, leading gains among Latin
American currencies. It dropped about 3 percent on Friday as
comments by Finance Minister Joaquim Levy fueled speculation
that the government could reduce its support for the currency.
After markets closed, however, the central bank announced it
would sell as many as 13,000 swaps on Monday to renew similar
contracts that mature in March. If it keeps offering the same
number of contracts per day through the end of February, it will
roll over nearly 100 percent of $10.44 billion worth of swaps
maturing on March 2.
Currency swaps are derivative contracts that provide
investors with protection against currency losses and are used
by the central bank to support the real.
Other Latin American currencies posted more modest gains,
with the Mexican peso 0.4 percent stronger.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)