By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 4 Shares of Brazil's
state-run oil company Petrobras seesawed on Wednesday after its
chief executive and other top executives resigned amid a massive
corruption scandal, fueling uncertainty about the future of the
firm's management.
The volatility in Petrobras' shares reflected on Brazil's
benchmark Bovespa index, which posted losses as falling
oil and commodities prices also weighed on shares of miner Vale
SA.
Other Latin American bourses posted gains, with Mexico's IPC
index 0.6 percent higher.
In Brazil, Petrobras preferred shares jumped as
much as 7.8 percent, on top of Tuesday's 15 percent rally, after
the company announced its board would meet on Friday to elect
replacements for CEO Maria das Gracas Foster and other senior
executives who had resigned.
Changes in the company's management were expected but their
timing took markets by surprise. Just a day before, sources had
told Reuters that President Dilma Rousseff had agreed with
Foster that she would remain in the job for a little longer,
until a replacement was found.
With the abrupt move, some investors decided to sell
Petrobras until it becomes clear who will eventually try to turn
around a company that has so far been unable to publish audited
third-quarter results with necessary writedowns related to
corruption practices.
In early afternoon, shares of Petrobras were 0.3 percent
lower after slumping more than 4 percent minutes ealier.
"Given the company's current critical situation and the
shortage of Brazilian executives in the oil and gas industry, we
do not believe that finding the right person for the job will be
an easy task," said Leonardo Alves, an analyst with Votorantim
brokerage in Sao Paulo.
Other analysts warned Petrobras will remain a risky bet,
particularly as the new management is likely to be chosen by the
same board of directors who were in charge of the company while
the multi-billion dollar corruption scandal developed.
"I'm still cautious because the problems at Petrobras are
enormous," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an equities analyst with
Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. "The stock will be
volatile as we begin to see the names come out."
Meanwhile, the Brazilian real weakened 1.3 percent after
U.S. jobs data revived bets that the Federal Reserve might raise
interest rates in mid-2015.
Higher interest rates in the world's largest economy may
reduce the appeal of higher-yielding assets in emerging markets.
Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 1500 GMT
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging 980.25 1.71 0.78
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2632.95 2.02 -5.38
Brazil Bovespa 48805.83 -0.32 -2.40
Mexico IPC 41981.27 0.98 -2.70
Chile IPSA 3921.15 0.15 1.82
Chile IGPA 19101.19 0.14 1.22
Argentina MerVal 8940.779 -0.9 4.22
Colombia IGBC 10966.82 -0.78 -5.74
Peru IGRA 13634.41 0 -7.84
Venezuela IBC 3602.96 0.57 -6.63
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.7295 -1.36 -2.64
Mexico peso 14.7634 -0.73 -0.13
Chile peso 626.9 0.06 -3.27
Colombia peso 2379.5 -0.94 0.36
Peru sol 3.063 -0.29 -2.74
Argentina peso 8.6600 0.03 -1.27
(interbank)
Argentina peso 13.2 1.36 6.06
(parallel)
(Additional reporting by Asher Levine and Guillermo
Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo Editing by W Simon)