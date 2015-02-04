By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 4 Shares of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras seesawed on Wednesday after its chief executive and other top executives resigned amid a massive corruption scandal, fueling uncertainty about the future of the firm's management. The volatility in Petrobras' shares reflected on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, which posted losses as falling oil and commodities prices also weighed on shares of miner Vale SA. Other Latin American bourses posted gains, with Mexico's IPC index 0.6 percent higher. In Brazil, Petrobras preferred shares jumped as much as 7.8 percent, on top of Tuesday's 15 percent rally, after the company announced its board would meet on Friday to elect replacements for CEO Maria das Gracas Foster and other senior executives who had resigned. Changes in the company's management were expected but their timing took markets by surprise. Just a day before, sources had told Reuters that President Dilma Rousseff had agreed with Foster that she would remain in the job for a little longer, until a replacement was found. With the abrupt move, some investors decided to sell Petrobras until it becomes clear who will eventually try to turn around a company that has so far been unable to publish audited third-quarter results with necessary writedowns related to corruption practices. In early afternoon, shares of Petrobras were 0.3 percent lower after slumping more than 4 percent minutes ealier. "Given the company's current critical situation and the shortage of Brazilian executives in the oil and gas industry, we do not believe that finding the right person for the job will be an easy task," said Leonardo Alves, an analyst with Votorantim brokerage in Sao Paulo. Other analysts warned Petrobras will remain a risky bet, particularly as the new management is likely to be chosen by the same board of directors who were in charge of the company while the multi-billion dollar corruption scandal developed. "I'm still cautious because the problems at Petrobras are enormous," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an equities analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. "The stock will be volatile as we begin to see the names come out." Meanwhile, the Brazilian real weakened 1.3 percent after U.S. jobs data revived bets that the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates in mid-2015. Higher interest rates in the world's largest economy may reduce the appeal of higher-yielding assets in emerging markets. Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 1500 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging 980.25 1.71 0.78 Markets MSCI LatAm 2632.95 2.02 -5.38 Brazil Bovespa 48805.83 -0.32 -2.40 Mexico IPC 41981.27 0.98 -2.70 Chile IPSA 3921.15 0.15 1.82 Chile IGPA 19101.19 0.14 1.22 Argentina MerVal 8940.779 -0.9 4.22 Colombia IGBC 10966.82 -0.78 -5.74 Peru IGRA 13634.41 0 -7.84 Venezuela IBC 3602.96 0.57 -6.63 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.7295 -1.36 -2.64 Mexico peso 14.7634 -0.73 -0.13 Chile peso 626.9 0.06 -3.27 Colombia peso 2379.5 -0.94 0.36 Peru sol 3.063 -0.29 -2.74 Argentina peso 8.6600 0.03 -1.27 (interbank) Argentina peso 13.2 1.36 6.06 (parallel) (Additional reporting by Asher Levine and Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo Editing by W Simon)