RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 12 Latin American financial
markets rallied on Thursday after Russian separatists and
Ukrainian forces agreed to a cease fire, boosting investor
appetite for risk globally.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose nearly 3
percent, leading regional gains, as education stocks gained on
expectations of changes in a key student financing program
maintained by the government.
Shares of Brazilian education companies Kroton
and Estacio jumped 13.5 percent and 12.0 percent,
respectively.
An expected definition of rules for the student financing
program known as FIES would "remove part of the uncertainty that
is weighing on the market," analysts with BTG Pactual said
client note.
Shares of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras
climbed 4.5 percent after its new chief executive
said the company, hit by a multi-billion corruption scandal,
plans to cut investments, sell assets and offer shares in some
of its units to raise cash.
The Brazilian real also posted gains after dropping
to its lowest in more than 10 years this week, but many analysts
warned the recovery could be short lived.
"Nobody is able to tell whether this is just a respite
before additional weakness or an accommodation around these
levels," said Bruno Goncalves, an analyst with WinTrade
brokerage in Brazil.
Other Latin American currencies also rose more than 1
percent, including those of Mexico, Chile, and
Colombia.
Losses in the Mexican peso have left policymakers worried
about inflation, minutes showed on Thursday.
Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 1820 GMT
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging 974.24 1.36 0.51
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2602.72 3.53 -7.83
Brazil Bovespa 49638.84 2.9 -0.74
Mexico IPC 42720.15 1.88 -0.99
Chile IPSA 3951.81 0.8 2.62
Chile IGPA 19224.33 0.69 1.88
Argentina MerVal 9292.93 1.91 8.32
Colombia IGBC 10477.3 -0.74 -9.95
Peru IGRA 13670.46 1.23 -7.60
Venezuela IBC 3538.01 -0.44 -8.31
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.8196 1.88 -5.75
Mexico peso 14.9132 1.03 -1.13
Chile peso 622.5 1.16 -2.59
Colombia peso 2389.22 1.45 -0.05
Peru sol 3.071 0.33 -3.00
Argentina peso 8.6800 -0.03 -1.50
(interbank)
Argentina peso 13.07 0.61 7.12
(parallel)
(Reporting by Paula Laier and Bruno Federowski; Writing by
Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Grant McCool)