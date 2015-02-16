MEXICO CITY Feb 16 Mexican markets dipped on
Monday after Greece rejected a proposal by its euro zone
partners to accept a six-month extension of its international
bailout program, which plunged debt talks into disarray.
Mexico's peso fell 0.32 percent to 14.9265
per U.S. dollar after the Eurogroup of finance ministers met in
Brussels to try to find common ground with Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras' new Greek government, elected on a pledge to scrap the
austerity strictures of Greece's international bailouts.
Since the meeting proved inconclusive, concern mounted that
Greece may be headed for a credit crunch that would force it out
of the euro zone.
Mexico's peso sank to a nearly six-year low this month as
tumbling oil prices and fears of capital flight
due to an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike hammered
Latin America's second-largest economy, where oil revenue makes
up about a third of the budget.
Markets in Brazil, the region's largest economy, were closed
for the Carnival holiday, while U.S. investors were also absent
due to the Presidents Day holiday.
Mexico's IPC stock index cooled 0.19 percent to
42,992.67, led down by miner Grupo Mexico and coke
bottler Femsa.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Miguel Gutierrez; Editing by
James Dalgleish)