RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 20 Mexican stocks gained
late on Friday, with investor appetite for riskier assets
boosted by news that euro zone finance ministers reached an
agreement to extend financial aid to Greece for an additional
four months.
Other Latin American stock and currency markets closed
before news of the Greek deal broke, ending lower as investors
were mostly skeptical before the deal was confirmed.
Mexico's IPC stock index gained 0.8 percent late on
Friday as the agreement removed the immediate risk of Greece
running out of money next month and possibly being forced out of
the euro zone.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index was already closed
when news of the deal broke. The index ended 0.1 percent lower,
a sign that investors were unconvinced that an agreement would
be possible after a prolonged stand-off with Germany.
"After so much drama, investors became more skeptical,"
Jaime Ferreira, head of currency trading at Sao Paulo brokerage
Intercam, said before Greece's bailout extension.
Weighing on the Bovespa index was a 3.5 percent drop in
shares of TIM Participacoes, the country's
second-largest mobile network operator.
Telecom Italia, TIM's parent company, on Friday said it will
spend billions of dollars in the next three years to upgrade its
mobile network in Brazil. It also played down prospects of
making new acquisitions.
Shares of Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras also weighed
on the Bovespa index as they closed 0.8 percent lower. Analysts
are recommending investors avoid Petrobras stock as they are
likely to keep suffering from the negative news related to an
ongoing corruption investigation into the company.
In an interview with Reuters, Moody's senior analyst Mauro
Leos said Petrobras could cost the Brazilian Treasury as much as
5 percent of the country's gross domestic product, in case a
bailout is needed.
Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 2030 GMT
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging 982.9 -0.22 3.01
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2632.45 -0.24 -3.26
Brazil Bovespa 51237.7 -0.11 2.46
Mexico IPC 43561.43 0.76 0.96
Chile IPSA 3994.14 -0.05 3.72
Chile IGPA 19430.81 -0.06 2.97
Argentina MerVal 9436.739 0.51 10.00
Colombia IGBC 10499.56 -1.11 -9.76
Peru IGRA 13725.06 -0.99 -7.23
Venezuela IBC 3415.27 -2.53 -11.49
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.8773 -0.44 -7.64
Mexico peso 15.0167 -0.11 -1.82
Chile peso 615.5 0.32 -1.48
Colombia peso 2458.15 -0.58 -2.85
Peru sol 3.085 0.03 -3.44
Argentina peso 8.7000 -0.03 -1.72
(interbank)
Argentina peso 13.02 -1.31 7.53
(parallel)
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte in Rio de Janeiro and Bruno
Federowski in Sao Paulo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)