MEXICO CITY Feb 25 Latin American financial
markets fell on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in Brazil as
the country's currency tumbled and shares of state-run oil firm
Petrobras sank after Moody's cut its investment grade to junk.
Shares in Petrobras fell more than 6 percent
after Moody's Investors Service stripped the company of its
investment-grade rating late on Tuesday and said it could cut
the country's state-run oil company again due to an ongoing
corruption scandal and liquidity pressures.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Petrobras has hired
JPMorgan Chase & Co to handle $3 billion in planned asset sales
this year in a bid to cut its debt levels.
The losses helped pull down Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index
by 0.68 percent.
Brazil's real shed nearly 1.3 percent to bid at
2.8692 per dollar. The Petrobras downgrade further eroded the
attractiveness of assets in Brazil, which is struggling with an
economic slowdown, analysts said.
"The downgrade should intensify the recent turmoil in the
Brazilian financial markets," wrote analysts at BBVA.
Brazil currently has no plans to capitalize Petrobras
despite market fears the state-run oil company could need fresh
capital, two government officials told Reuters on Wednesday.
Mexico's benchmark IPC index fell 0.3 percent,
slipping off its highest level in nearly three months while
Mexico's peso was little changed, down 0.1
percent to 14.9350 per dollar.
Shares in Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa, the biggest
Coke bottler in Latin America, fell 1.4 percent after it
reported flat fourth-quarter earnings, hurt by currency weakness
in Venezuela and Mexico.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City and Bruno
Federowski in Sao Paulo; Editing by Diane Craft)