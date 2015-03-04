By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 4 The Brazilian real
slumped to 3 per dollar on Wednesday, its weakest level in more
than 10 years, while local stocks sold off after President Dilma
Rousseff's austerity plan suffered a major setback in Congress.
The real lost more than 2 percent, briefly hitting
the psychologically significant level of 3 per dollar for the
first time since August 2004, after legislators threw out a
presidential decree that would have raised payroll taxes,
helping close a gaping hole in Brazil's budget.
The unexpected move suggested Rousseff will have a hard time
pushing through Congress key austerity measures needed to regain
market credibility and avoid additional downgrades of Brazil's
credit rating.
Lawmakers could grow even more rebellious as a broadening
investigation implicates some of them in a massive corruption
scandal at Petrobras, Brazil's state-run oil company.
"The rejection of Rousseff's provisional decree signals the
difficulties the government has in negotiating with Congress
amid the political turmoil that comes as spillover from the
Petrobras scandal," JP Morgan's analysts Diego Pereira and Holly
Huffman wrote in a research note.
Petrobras shares dropped more than 3 percent,
weighing heavily on the benchmark Bovespa index, which
fell 1.5 percent.
In the opposite direction, shares of Gerdau
rallied 4.7 percent after the Brazilian steelmaker reported
fourth-quarter profit that beat analysts expectations.
Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 1910 GMT
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging 976.51 -0.98 3.13
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2,544.88 -2.26 -4.55
Brazil Bovespa 50,553.63 -1.46 1.09
Mexico IPC 43,251.12 -0.8 0.24
Chile IPSA 3,960.47 -0.14 2.84
Chile IGPA 19,275.78 -0.11 2.15
Argentina MerVal 9,632.96 -0.5 12.29
Colombia IGBC 10,074.34 -0.55 -13.41
Peru IGRA 13,319.15 -0.42 -9.97
Venezuela IBC 3,889.9 3.69 0.81
Currencies Daily YTD pct
pct change
Latest change
Brazil real 2.9757 -1.67 -10.69
Mexico peso 15.0332 -0.25 -1.92
Chile peso 619.25 -0.36 -2.08
Colombia peso 2,540.1 0.52 -5.99
Peru sol 3.093 -0.06 -3.69
Argentina peso 8.7425 -0.03 -2.20
(interbank)
Argentina peso 12.88 0.39 8.70
(parallel)
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)