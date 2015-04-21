MEXICO CITY, April 21 Mexican stocks rose on
Tuesday, tracking U.S and European markets higher, lifted by
gains in retailer Walmex which was due to report later in the
day.
Upbeat European and U.S. earnings that were not as bad as
feared boosted global markets on Tuesday. Mexico's IPC index
was up 0.61 percent in midday trading.
Shares in retailer Walmex were up 2.3 percent. The company
was set to report its first-quarter results later on Tuesday.
Shares in broadcaster Televisa also lifted the index, rising 1.6
percent.
The Mexican peso , which has lost ground to
the dollar in recent months following a global oil price slump,
was flat.
Brazilian markets were closed for a national holiday.
