By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, April 24 Brazil's benchmark stock index jumped to a five-month high on Friday, leading gains in key Latin American equity markets, as shares of state-run oil company Petrobras and miner Vale extended a recent rally. Petrobras' voting shares gained more than 4 percent for a second consecutive day after it released financial statements that had been delayed by a massive corruption scandal. The move avoided a major debt crisis for the world's most indebted oil company. Providing some short-term relief to investors, Fitch Ratings said Petrobras had averted the risk of an imminent credit downgrade but could still lose its investment grade over the next couple of years. Petrobras' preferred shares also gained, recovering from losses in the previous day that had been fueled by news that the company will not pay dividends this year. Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, rallied about 25 percent over the past four sessions on the back of rising iron ore prices. As a result, Brazil's Bovespa index rose 1.7 percent to its highest intraday level since Nov. 24. Other key regional stock indexes posted a more modest performance, with Mexico's IPC rising 0.3 percent. The Mexican bourse was supported by shares of Televisa, which gained nearly 2 percent after the world's biggest provider of Spanish-language TV content reported a 7 percent increase in first-quarter net profit due to a one-time payment. Shares of America Movil, on the other hand, dropped more than 1 percent after the telecom company missed profit expectations due to the depreciation of the Brazilian real. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1620 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging 1061.8 0.75 10.21 Markets MSCI LatAm 2733.76 1.95 -1.7 Brazil Bovespa 56679.72 1.79 13.34 Mexico IPC 45609.18 0.42 5.71 Chile IPSA 4070.14 0.36 5.69 Chile IGPA 19718.86 0.33 4.50 Argentina MerVal 12421.359 1.77 44.79 Colombia IGBC 10573.27 1.09 -9.12 Peru IGRA 13094.95 0.15 -11.49 Venezuela IBC 5692.59 0.02 47.52 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.9651 0.47 -10.37 Mexico peso 15.4025 -0.32 -4.28 Chile peso 613 0.53 -1.08 Colombia peso 2453.59 0.59 -2.67 Peru sol 3.134 0.00 -4.95 Argentina peso 8.8850 0.00 -3.77 (interbank) Argentina peso 12.77 0.55 9.63 (parallel) (Editing by Ted Botha)