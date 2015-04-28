By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28 The currencies of Brazil and Colombia led gains in Latin American foreign exchange markets on Tuesday on expectations that U.S. policymakers will signal they may still take some time before raising interest rates in the world's largest economy. Bets that the Fed will acknowledge the weakness of recent economic data at the end of their two-day meeting on Wednesday sapped the dollar's strength globally, leaving it 0.7 percent weaker against a basket of major trading-partner currencies. In the opposite direction, Brazilian policymakers are seen raising sharply the country's base interest rate after markets close on Wednesday, further increasing the rate differential that make real-denominated assets more appealing to investors. The real gained 1.1 percent, trading past the 2.9-per-dollar threshold for the first time in nearly two months. It has gained about 14 percent since a March 19 low, also supported by domestic factors such as the release of corruption-delayed financial statements of state-run oil company Petrobras. The Colombian peso rallied 1.2 percent, also benefiting from a recent increase in oil prices that has driven the price of U.S. crude more than 30 percent higher since mid-March. Oil is one of Colombia's main export products. Other Latin American currencies posted gains, with the Mexican peso up 0.8 percent and the Chilean peso climbing 0.6 percent. Some economists warned that the rally looked fragile, however, as the U.S. rate outlook could soon change. "We expect the Federal Reserve to recognize the weakness in recent data, but retain their confidence that this is due to transitory factors and that stronger growth will resume," strategists with Brown Brothers Harriman wrote in a research note. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging 1067.35 0.16 11.43 Markets MSCI LatAm 2749.94 0.3 0.52 Brazil Bovespa 55155.29 -0.68 10.29 Mexico IPC 45278.75 -0.51 4.94 Chile IPSA 4114.05 -0.39 6.83 Chile IGPA 19910.7 -0.35 5.51 Argentina MerVal 0 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 10729.6 0.46 -7.78 Peru IGRA 13213.46 0.23 -10.69 Venezuela IBC 5692.59 0 47.52 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.8892 1.08 -8.02 Mexico peso 15.2284 0.80 -3.18 Chile peso 605.1 0.69 0.21 Colombia peso 2382.99 1.18 0.21 Peru sol 3.1271 0.26 -4.74 Argentina peso 8.8950 0.00 -3.88 (interbank) Argentina peso 12.65 1.19 10.67 (parallel) (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)