By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, May 4 The Brazilian real lost 2 percent early on Monday after the central bank signaled it will reduce the roll over pace of currency swaps that expire in June, cutting the amount of currency hedge it offers to investors. The real weakened to as much as 3.0826 per dollar early on Monday, contrasting with a 0.3 percent gain in the Mexico peso, after the central bank announced on Thursday that it will auction as many as 8,100 swaps this morning to roll over similar contracts that expire on June 1. If the bank continues to sell the same number of contracts per day until the end of May, it will roll over about 80 percent of the $9.66 billion worth of swaps that mature early next month. Brazilian financial markets were closed on Friday for the Labor Day holiday so the impact of the central bank announcement was only felt this morning. In a step to remove policies that kept the real artificially overvalued, the central bank in late March ended its forex intervention program, which consisted of selling a daily amount of currency swaps. It said on that occasion, however, that it would continue to roll over the stock of outstanding swaps. In April, it renewed nearly 100 percent of the swaps that expire in the beginning of May. Key Latin American currencies at 1240 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.0740 -2.02 -13.55 Mexico peso 15.534 0.28 -5.09 Chile peso 613.7 -0.36 -1.19 Colombia peso 2390 0.00 -0.08 Peru sol 3.13 0.00 -4.82 Argentina peso (interbank) 8.9050 -0.03 -3.99 Argentina peso (parallel) 12.65 0.63 10.67