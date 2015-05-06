RIO DE JANEIRO, May 6 Key Latin American
currencies rose on Wednesday after weak U.S. private payrolls
data supported expectations that the Federal Reserve will take
longer than previously expected to raise U.S. interest rates,
giving a boost to investor appetite for higher-risk emerging
market assets.
The Brazilian real gained 0.5 percent while the
Mexican peso rose 0.1 percent after data showed U.S.
private employers in April added the smallest number of jobs
since January 2014, far below economists' forecasts.
The Brazilian currency, the real, strengthened
against the dollar for the second straight session despite
changes and delays to austerity measures that are seen as key
for the government to meet its fiscal goals and protect the
country's investment-grade credit rating.
Changes made by Brazil's Congress to those measures could
cost the government some 3.5 billion reais ($1.15 billion) in
lost savings this year, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa told a
congressional committee on Wednesday.
Yet many analysts remained confident that the government
will do whatever is needed to deliver a meaningful primary
fiscal surplus.
"Roadblocks in Congress will not undermine the fiscal
adjustment this year," Eurasia analysts said in a report. "While
likely to fall short of this year's fiscal primary surplus
target of 1.2 percent of GDP, the government will still deliver
a meaningful adjustment in 2015."
The real also gained despite chances that the central bank
may further slow down the rollover pace of currency swaps,
derivatives that provide investors with protection against
currency losses.
Barbosa told the same congressional committee that the
central bank's currency swap program was necessary in the past,
but that the government is already starting to pare it down.
Last week, the bank signaled it will roll over about 80
percent of the swaps that mature on June 1.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1640 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,039 -0.85 9.58
MSCI LatAm 2,703.72 -1.03 0.15
Brazil Bovespa 57,211.57 -1.45 14.41
Mexico IPC 44,866.95 -0.5 3.99
Chile IPSA 4,111.73 0.61 6.77
Chile IGPA 19,911.39 0.5 5.52
Argentina MerVal 12,373.5 -0.38 44.23
Colombia IGBC 10,937.53 0.45 -5.99
Venezuela IBC 5,695.97 2.55 47.61
Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
Brazil real 3.0546 0.45 -13.00
Mexico peso 15.3309 0.08 -3.83
Chile peso 611.5 -0.34 -0.83
Colombia peso 2,367.99 0.89 0.85
Peru sol 3.144 0.19 -5.25
Argentina peso (interbank) 8.9175 0.00 -4.12
Argentina peso (parallel) 12.57 0.08 11.38
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski, editing
by G Crosse)