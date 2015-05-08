By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 8 Latin American currencies
gained on Friday as investors considered U.S. jobs data not
strong enough to justify an immediate interest-rate hike by the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Brazilian real rallied 1.3 percent, leading gains
among currencies in the region, after the data showed U.S. job
growth rebounded last month while the unemployment rate dropped
to its lowest since May 2008.
However, March payrolls were revised down to show that job
creation that month was the smallest since June 2012.
"Not the strong labor market release that could have put a
June rate hike back on the table," Rob Carnell, an economist
with ING, said in a report. "Even with a really good payrolls
figure for May, the June rate hike option now looks dead and
buried."
Emerging markets have posted losses whenever prospects for
higher U.S. rates grow, reducing the allure of higher-yielding
assets in general.
Mexico's peso rose 1.1 percent even after data showed
Mexican consumer confidence fell in April by the most in nine
months.
In equity markets, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index
dipped 0.1 percent as shares of state-run oil company Petrobras
lost about 2 percent, weighing the most on the index.
Petrobras could be hit again by losses on fuel imports as
the price of gasoline in the Brazilian market has slipped below
international market levels.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 1034.49 0.93 7.17
MSCI LatAm 2737.63 1.69 -1.3
Brazil Bovespa 56824.24 -0.17 13.63
Mexico IPC 44992.83 0.5 4.28
Chile IPSA 4111.26 0.02 6.76
Chile IGPA 19906.53 0.05 5.49
Argentina MerVal 12112.069 -0.1 41.18
Colombia IGBC 10674.94 -0.38 -8.25
Venezuela IBC 5695.97 0 47.61
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.9848 1.33 -10.97
Mexico peso 15.1522 1.08 -2.69
Chile peso 604.2 0.75 0.36
Colombia peso 2363.2 0.32 1.05
Peru sol 3.148 -0.22 -5.37
Argentina peso (interbank) 8.9200 0.06 -4.15
Argentina peso (parallel) 12.52 0.56 11.82
(Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo; Editing
by Dan Grebler)