RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 The Brazilian real led losses among Latin American currencies on Thursday after a batch of weak economic data added uncertainty about the government's ability to meet a key budget savings target this year. The real lost more than 1 percent after data showed Brazil's unemployment rate rose in April to its highest in nearly four years, while economic activity weakened more than forecast in March. The data confirmed Brazil is headed to a recession this year, which will probably curb government revenues and make it more difficult for Finance Minister Joaquim Levy to meet a primary fiscal surplus target of 1.2 percent in 2015. Investors have been watching Brazil's fiscal performance, which also depends on a number of austerity measures subject to congressional approval, to make sure that the country will keep its coveted investment-grade rating. "The fiscal situation remains complicated, the economy is weak and the central bank seems to be less active in the market, so it's natural for the real to weaken today," said Glauber Romano, a trader with Intercam brokerage in Brazil. Brazil's central bank has been rolling over less than 100 percent of the currency swaps that expire early in June, removing some of the support it has been giving to the real. The swaps are derivatives that provide investors with protection against currency losses, easing demand for dollars in the spot market. Some traders bet the central bank may further slow down the rollover pace of currency swaps next month if the real remains near the 3-per-dollar threshold. The real last traded at 3.04 per dollar. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1530 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1032.37 -0.36 8.34 MSCI LatAm 2647.7 -0.04 -2.89 Brazil Bovespa 54889.9 -0.02 9.76 Mexico IPC 45178.43 -0.23 4.71 Chile IPSA 4057.94 -0.54 5.37 Chile IGPA 19699.86 -0.51 4.40 Argentina MerVal 11863.5 1.15 38.29 Colombia IGBC 10650.98 0.34 -8.45 Venezuela IBC 6470.65 2.98 67.69 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.0371 -1.12 -12.50 Mexico peso 15.2353 -0.24 -3.22 Chile peso 604.5 0.00 0.31 Colombia peso 2485.4 0.02 -3.92 Peru sol 3.1461 0.25 -5.31 Argentina peso (interbank) 8.9625 0.00 -4.60 Argentina peso (parallel) 12.59 0.40 11.20 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)