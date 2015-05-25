RIO DE JANEIRO, May 25 Brazil's real led losses among Latin American currencies on Monday as questions about the political support to Brazilian austerity measures added to concern about the timing of an expected interest rate hike in the United States. The real dropped more than 1 percent earlier in the session on talk that Finance Minister Joaquim Levy considered a budget freeze of 69.9 billion reais ($21.6 billion) announced on Friday as insufficient. The speculation emerged when he unexpectedly missed the press conference where the spending cuts were announced, triggering fears that he was losing the support of President Dilma Rousseff. "The market doesn't think Levy will leave the government, but there are indications that there was an internal dispute," said Jaime Ferreira, head of the currency trading at Intercam brokerage in Sao Paulo. The real trimmed losses in the afternoon, however, after Levy denied any disagreements within the government over the budget cuts and said he did not plan to leave his post. Levy and Rousseff's chief of staff Aloizio Mercadante also announced redoubled efforts to pass other key austerity measures through Congress as part of a strategy to dispel concern over the austerity plan. Brazil has been pushing austerity measures despite a looming economic recession to restore investors' confidence in the Rousseff's fiscal policy and to safeguard the country's investment-grade credit rating. Also weighing on the real and other Latin American currencies was fear that U.S. interest rates could go higher soon, reducing the allure of higher-yielding emerging market assets. That fear grew on Monday after U.S. consumer inflation excluding food and energy came in slightly above forecasts, and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said a rate increase would be appropriate this year if the economy shows further improvement. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1830 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1032.34 -0.51 8.5 MSCI LatAm 2605.52 -0.27 -4.22 Brazil Bovespa 54845.52 0.86 9.67 Mexico IPC 44819.01 -0.12 3.88 Chile IPSA 4040.23 -0.53 4.91 Chile IGPA 19641.11 -0.39 4.08 Argentina MerVal 11459.529 -2.06 33.58 Colombia IGBC 10479.7 -0.69 -9.93 Venezuela IBC 9440.83 16.91 144.66 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1015 -0.23 -14.32 Mexico peso 15.2468 0.05 -3.30 Chile peso 611 -0.45 -0.75 Colombia peso 2483.5 0.52 -3.85 Peru sol 3.1511 -0.29 -5.46 Argentina peso (interbank) 8.9700 -0.03 -4.68 Argentina peso (parallel) 12.6 0.32 11.11 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Diane Craft)