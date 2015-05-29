By Bruno Federowski
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 The Brazilian real
weakened to a two-month low on Friday on market chatter that the
central bank could further reduce the rollover pace of expiring
currency swaps, derivatives that provide investors with
protection against currency losses.
Other Latin American currencies were flat to weaker, with
the Mexican peso down 0.5 percent, after a negative
revision to the U.S. first-quarter gross domestic product came
in line with market expectations.
The data did little to change bets that the Federal Reserve
will increase interest rates by the end of the year. Expectation
of higher interest rates in the world's largest economy has been
weighing on higher-yielding but riskier emerging market assets
over the past few months.
In Brazil, the real weakened to as much as 3.1963 per
dollar, its weakest intraday level since the beginning of April.
It last traded at 2.1875, 0.8 percent lower from Thursday's
closing price.
Investors speculated that the central bank may further
reduce support for the currency by slowing the rollover pace of
currency swaps, contracts the bank sold on a daily basis until
the end of March when it ended its currency intervention
program.
This month, the bank rolled over slightly less than 80
percent of the $9.7 billion in swaps that expire on June 1.
Currently, the stock of outstanding swaps amount to a little
over $100 billion.
"I wouldn't be surprised if the central bank dismantled that
(swap) strategy faster," said Zeina Latif, chief economist at XP
Investimentos in Brazil. "It is artificial and it hasn't been
very efficient."
Yields paid on short-dated interest rate contracts in Brazil
rose after data showed the economy contracted slightly less than
expected by the market, reinforcing bets that the central bank
will raise its benchmark Selic rate by another 50 basis points
next week, to 13.75 percent.
Interest rate contracts maturing in January 2016
rose six basis points to 13.85 percent while those maturing in
January 2017 climbed three basis points to 13.31
percent.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1830 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,004.64 -0.48 5.56
MSCI LatAm 2,516.64 -0.63 -7.15
Brazil Bovespa 53,350.49 -1.16 6.69
Mexico IPC 44,778.27 -0.06 3.78
Chile IPSA 4,047.76 0.39 5.11
Chile IGPA 19,668.51 0.3 4.23
Argentina MerVal 10,915.98 -0.5 27.24
9
Colombia IGBC 10,245.6 0.53 -11.94
Venezuela IBC 11,091.85 1.57 187.45
Currencies Daily YTD pct
pct change
Latest change
Brazil real 3.1867 -0.78 -16.61
Mexico peso 15.388 -0.47 -4.19
Chile peso 618 -0.08 -1.88
Colombia peso 2,530.9 0.14 -5.65
Peru sol 3.1561 0.00 -5.61
Argentina peso (interbank) 8.9900 -0.03 -4.89
Argentina peso (parallel) 12.6 0.79 11.11
(Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)