RIO DE JANEIRO, June 1 Most Latin American
currencies weakened on Monday following strong U.S. economic
data, but the real was steady as a number of Brazilian companies
including Petrobras issued debt abroad, boosting prospects for
dollar inflows.
The currencies of Mexico, Chile and Colombia
dropped between 0.7 percent and 1.2 percent after reports
showed U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in May and
construction spending surged in April to a nearly 6-1/2-year
high.
The data supported bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve may
soon increase interest rates, reducing the allure of
higher-yielding but riskier emerging market assets.
The Brazilian real bucked the trend, however, after
state-run oil company Petrobras and media group Globo
offered to sell dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 100 years
and 10 years, respectively.
The deals added to debt issued last week by bank Itau
and food processor BRF.
"This is a sign that there is appetite for Brazilian assets
and that dollar inflows may remain positive," said Glauber
Romano, a trader with Intercam brokerage in Brazil.
Petrobras' decision to issue so-called century bonds marked
its return to international debt markets after a massive
corruption scandal emerged last year, cutting off virtually all
Latin American issuers from capital markets for months.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1830 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 1001.35 -0.29 5.01
MSCI LatAm 2498.34 0.08 -8.48
Brazil Bovespa 53189.85 0.81 6.36
Mexico IPC 44731.7 0.06 3.68
Chile IPSA 4010.37 -0.87 4.14
Chile IGPA 19515.44 -0.75 3.42
Argentina MerVal 10803.72 0.02 25.93
Colombia IGBC 10156.4 -0.48 -12.71
Venezuela IBC 11497.65 3.66 197.96
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1859 0.03 -16.59
Mexico peso 15.488 -0.71 -4.80
Chile peso 624.25 -1.00 -2.86
Colombia peso 2560.2 -1.18 -6.73
Peru sol 3.1561 0.00 -5.61
Argentina peso (interbank) 8.9950 -0.03 -4.95
Argentina peso (parallel) 12.58 0.56 11.29
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli)