RIO DE JANEIRO, June 1 Most Latin American currencies weakened on Monday following strong U.S. economic data, but the real was steady as a number of Brazilian companies including Petrobras issued debt abroad, boosting prospects for dollar inflows. The currencies of Mexico, Chile and Colombia dropped between 0.7 percent and 1.2 percent after reports showed U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in May and construction spending surged in April to a nearly 6-1/2-year high. The data supported bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon increase interest rates, reducing the allure of higher-yielding but riskier emerging market assets. The Brazilian real bucked the trend, however, after state-run oil company Petrobras and media group Globo offered to sell dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 100 years and 10 years, respectively. The deals added to debt issued last week by bank Itau and food processor BRF. "This is a sign that there is appetite for Brazilian assets and that dollar inflows may remain positive," said Glauber Romano, a trader with Intercam brokerage in Brazil. Petrobras' decision to issue so-called century bonds marked its return to international debt markets after a massive corruption scandal emerged last year, cutting off virtually all Latin American issuers from capital markets for months. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1830 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1001.35 -0.29 5.01 MSCI LatAm 2498.34 0.08 -8.48 Brazil Bovespa 53189.85 0.81 6.36 Mexico IPC 44731.7 0.06 3.68 Chile IPSA 4010.37 -0.87 4.14 Chile IGPA 19515.44 -0.75 3.42 Argentina MerVal 10803.72 0.02 25.93 Colombia IGBC 10156.4 -0.48 -12.71 Venezuela IBC 11497.65 3.66 197.96 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1859 0.03 -16.59 Mexico peso 15.488 -0.71 -4.80 Chile peso 624.25 -1.00 -2.86 Colombia peso 2560.2 -1.18 -6.73 Peru sol 3.1561 0.00 -5.61 Argentina peso (interbank) 8.9950 -0.03 -4.95 Argentina peso (parallel) 12.58 0.56 11.29 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)