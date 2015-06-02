SAO PAULO, June 2 Shares of Brazilian miner Vale
SA jumped more than 6 percent on Tuesday, driving the benchmark
Bovespa index up nearly 2 percent, while hopes that Greece is
near an agreement with its creditors supported Latin American
currencies in general.
Vale's shares rallied as iron ore futures rose to
a three-week high in China. Shares of steelmaker Companhia
Siderurgica Nacional, which have a smaller weight on
the Bovespa index, rose for the same reason.
The Bovespa last traded 1.9 percent higher, followed
by Mexico's IPC index, which rose 0.6 percent.
Latin American currencies also posted gains as investors bet
Greece and its creditors are coming close to a deal to unlock
more funds to the cash-strapped country.
Athens is close to running out of money and has threatened
to default on a payment to the International Monetary Fund this
week. Expectation of a deal supported risk appetite across the
globe, however, encouraging investors to buy euros and emerging
market currencies.
In Latin America, gains were led by the Brazilian real
, which rose 1.4 percent, and the Mexican peso,
with traded 0.6 percent stronger.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1745 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 1001.44 -0.15 4.87
MSCI LatAm 2555.04 2.19 -8.33
Brazil Bovespa 54049.27 1.92 8.08
Mexico IPC 45010.4 0.56 4.32
Chile IPSA 3989.15 -0.39 3.59
Chile IGPA 19428.53 -0.33 2.96
Argentina MerVal 11212.35 4.21 30.69
Colombia IGBC 10235.6 0.88 -12.02
Venezuela IBC 12406.61 7.91 221.52
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1282 1.41 -15.05
Mexico peso 15.3943 0.60 -4.22
Chile peso 623.25 0.16 -2.70
Colombia peso 2558.05 0.12 -6.65
Peru sol 3.1561 0.03 -5.61
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.0000 -0.03 -5.00
Argentina peso (parallel) 12.62 0.08 10.94
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Grant McCool)