By Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO, June 5 Latin American currencies weakened on Friday after stronger-than-expected monthly jobs data increased bets that the Federal Reserve will hike U.S. interest rates this year, reducing the allure of high-yielding emerging markets. The currencies of Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia all weakened at least 0.9 percent after a government report showed U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in May while wages picked up. The report poured cold water on hopes that the Fed could take longer to once again start raising rates following weak recent U.S. data on consumer spending and industrial production. Trading in Brazilian markets was slower than usual as many players were absent on a trading day squeezed between a national holiday and the weekend. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index dropped 1 percent, underperforming other regional stock markets, as stocks caught up with Wall Street losses on Thursday, when domestic markets were closed for the Corpus Christi holiday. On the flip side, shares of Santander Brasil, the local subsidiary of Spain's Banco Santander SA, gained more than 1 percent after the bank said it no longer needs to set aside 4.8 billion reais ($1.5 billion) for the payment of taxes after it won a court case against the Brazilian government. Yields paid on Brazil's interest rate futures rose sharply after the central bank left the door open for additional monetary tightening after raising its benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points to 13.75 percent, late on Wednesday. Interest rates for January 2016 rose 10 basis points while those for January 2017 climbed 11 basis points. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1530 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 980.12 -0.8 3.32 MSCI LatAm 2,483.68 -1.33 -7.72 Brazil Bovespa 53,007.73 -0.96 6.00 Mexico IPC 44,607.78 0.1 3.39 Chile IPSA 3,962.72 0.25 2.90 Chile IGPA 19,312.32 0.21 2.34 Argentina MerVal 11,209.91 -0.32 30.67 Colombia IGBC 10,256.35 0.41 -11.85 Venezuela IBC 12,611.07 1.94 226.82 Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 3.1613 -0.91 -15.94 Mexico peso 15.6815 -0.90 -5.98 Chile peso 637 -1.30 -4.80 Colombia peso 2,618 -1.06 -8.79 Peru sol 3.1501 -0.22 -5.43 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.0125 -0.03 -5.13 Argentina peso (parallel) 12.59 0.40 11.20 (Editing by G Crosse)