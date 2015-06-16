SAO PAULO, June 16 Latin American stocks rose on Tuesday as Wall Street rebounded after two consecutive sessions of losses despite growing fears of a Greek debt default. The MSCI's benchmark stock index for the region gained 1 percent. Analysts said the market may soon enter a wait-and-see mode before a key interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Even as investors only expect the Fed to raise interest rates in September, they will carefully watch for signs of the future monetary tightening pace to adjust their appetite for higher-yielding but riskier emerging market assets. In Brazil, investors put aside concerns about a possible debt default by Greece to focus on prospects of rising interest rates that have been making Latin America's largest economy an appealing destination to speculative capital. The Brazilian real closed 1 percent stronger to 3.09 per dollar, buoyed by expectations of continued inflows into the domestic market. "The external scenario remains negative, but inflows continue to trend higher as a result of rising interest rates and corporate debt issuance," said Jefferson Luiz Rugik, a trader with Correparti brokerage in Brazil. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2017 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 966.38 -0.43 1.48 MSCI LatAm 2,549.38 0.98 -7.45 Brazil Bovespa 53,702.15 1.06 7.39 Mexico IPC 44,722.28 0.74 3.65 Chile IPSA 3,937.52 0.3 2.25 Chile IGPA 19,178.49 0.25 1.63 Argentina MerVal 11,374.09 1.35 32.58 Colombia IGBC 10,245.88 -0.94 -11.94 Venezuela IBC 13,313.32 -3.25 245.02 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.0946 1.03 -14.12 Mexico peso 15.389 0.31 -4.19 Chile peso 635.75 -0.35 -4.62 Colombia peso 2,536 0.00 -5.84 Peru sol 3.1621 -0.06 -5.79 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.0425 0.00 -5.45 Argentina peso (parallel) 12.8 -0.94 9.37 (Reporting by Bruno Federowksi; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Diane Craft)