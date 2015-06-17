By Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO, June 17 Yields paid on Brazil's interest rate contracts rallied on Wednesday after a central bank director said recent progress in inflation expectations was "not good enough," while Latin American currencies weakened slightly ahead of a U.S. monetary policy statement. Brazil's interest rate futures for January 2017 rallied 8 basis points to 14.04 percent as comments from central bank director Tony Volpon led investors to bet rates would remain high for longer than expected next year. In a meeting with investors in London, Volpon acknowledged a recent improvement in inflation expectations for 2016 but suggested more must be done to meet the government's target of 4.5 percent. "Despite much higher inflation this year, which we expect to close around 8 percent, 2016 inflation expectations have actually fallen to the 5.5 percent region," Volpon said, according to a copy of his speech posted on the central bank website. "Despite this important feat, this is not good enough," he said. "The central bank's commitment is to have inflation at 4.5 percent, not 5.5 percent." Analysts said his remarks indicated the central bank does not want to see the market aggressively pricing in rate cuts after the end of the current monetary tightening cycle. Elsewhere in Latin America, most currencies weakened slightly as investors adopted a cautious stance before the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement. Investors do not expect the Fed to raise interest rates until September, but they will watch for signs of the future monetary tightening pace to adjust their appetite for higher-yielding but riskier emerging market assets. The currencies of Brazil, Mexico, Chile , and Colombia eased between 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent while stocks tracked by a key MSCI index for Latin America dropped 0.5 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 968.3 0.31 0.94 MSCI LatAm 2529.91 -0.47 -6.82 Brazil Bovespa 53177.15 -0.98 6.34 Mexico IPC 44800.11 0.17 3.83 Chile IPSA 3935.88 -0.04 2.21 Chile IGPA 19173.61 -0.03 1.61 Argentina MerVal 11119.479 -1.97 29.61 Colombia IGBC 10221.12 -0.24 -12.15 Venezuela IBC 13313.33 0 245.02 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1013 -0.22 -14.31 Mexico peso 15.4281 -0.25 -4.43 Chile peso 638.5 -0.43 -5.03 Colombia peso 2546.9 -0.37 -6.24 Peru sol 3.1631 -0.03 -5.82 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.0425 0.03 -5.45 Argentina peso (parallel) 12.83 0.16 9.12 (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)