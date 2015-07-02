By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, July 2 Latin American currencies rallied on Thursday after disappointing U.S. jobs data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates in September after all. The prospect that U.S. policymakers could soon start increasing borrowing costs following a string of encouraging economic data had been reducing the allure of higher-yielding emerging market assets over the past few weeks. Some economists practically ruled out the possibility of a September rate hike, however, after a report showed U.S. employers opened 223,000 new jobs last month, less than the 230,000 new positions forecast. The number of new jobs created in April and May was also revised down. The Brazilian real led gains in the region as it jumped 1.4 percent. The Mexican peso gained 0.6 percent, one day after hitting its weakest level on record. Traders said that reports that Brazil's antitrust agency was investigating 15 international banks suspected of manipulating exchange rates in the country did not have an impact on prices for the real. Despite Thursday's gains, economists expect Latin American currencies to test new lows in coming months as prospects of higher U.S. rates, weak commodity prices and uncertainty over Greece boost market volatility. In equity markets, shares of Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, rose 1.6 percent after the state-run oil producer announced the sale of stakes in two offshore oilfields and said it is mulling a share offering for its fuel distribution unit, Petrobras Distribuidora SA. Petrobras has been struggling to reduce its debt burden after a corruption scandal involving its contractors caused additional delays of its oil production targets. Shares of Brazil's JBS SA climbed 1.6 percent after the world's largest meat packer announced the purchase of Cargill Inc's pork business in the United States for $1.45 billion. The Brazilian meat packer said on Thursday it expects to benefit from synergies of more than $75 million after the deal is approved by antitrust authorities in the next four to seven months. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1835 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 972.19 0.03 1.63 MSCI LatAm 2521.98 1.18 -8.62 Brazil Bovespa 53133.41 0.71 6.25 Mexico IPC 45319 0.87 5.04 Chile IPSA 3847.21 0.4 -0.10 Chile IGPA 18769.49 0.34 -0.53 Argentina MerVal 11707.56 0.31 36.47 Colombia IGBC 10167.93 0.47 -12.61 Venezuela IBC 13299.46 3.1 244.66 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1017 1.37 -14.32 Mexico peso 15.6919 0.56 -6.04 Chile peso 634.5 0.67 -4.43 Colombia peso 2634 0.21 -9.34 Peru sol 3.1711 0.16 -6.06 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.0950 -0.03 -5.99 Argentina peso (parallel) 13.56 -1.18 3.24 (Editing by Grant McCool)