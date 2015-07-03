By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 3 The Brazilian real
weakened more than 1 percent on Friday, underperforming its
Latin American peers after the central bank reduced its forex
intervention by slowing the rollover pace of currency swaps.
Also weighing on Latin American markets were fears about the
future of Greece in the euro zone. Trading was slow as U.S.
markets were closed for the Independence Day holiday.
Brazil's central bank offered on Friday as many as 6,000
swaps, derivatives that provide investors with protection
against currency losses, to roll over similar contracts that
mature early in August.
In the first two days of the month, the central bank had
auctioned as many as 7,100 contracts to roll over the $10.7
billion worth of swaps maturing in August.
If it keeps the new pace until the end of the month, as
usual, policymakers will roll over about 60 percent of the
expiring swaps.
"The central bank felt comfortable to make such a move after
the real recently gained past the level of 3.10 per dollar,"
Ricardo Gomes da Silva, a trader with Correparti brokerage, said
in a note to clients.
The real last traded at 3.1270 per dollar, after
closing at 3.095 on Thursday.
In Mexico, the peso was little changed at 15.6746 per
dollar after hitting a record low earlier this week due to fears
of higher U.S. interest rates and the possibility of a Greek
euro zone exit.
Mexican central bank Governor Agustin Carstens said the
currency's recent slump was "exaggerated" by global volatility
and forecast the peso would bounce back.
Benchmark Latin American stock indexes were also in negative
territory as investors awaited a Greek referendum on bailout
terms to be held on Sunday, which may determine Greece's future
in the euro region.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 964.12 -0.76 1.59
MSCI LatAm 2487.48 -1.25 -7.65
Brazil Bovespa 52491.67 -1.16 4.97
Mexico IPC 45019.7 -0.35 4.34
Chile IPSA 3852.88 -0.06 0.05
Chile IGPA 18796.1 -0.06 -0.39
Argentina MerVal 11814.369 0.04 37.71
Colombia IGBC 10225.21 0.19 -12.11
Venezuela IBC 13321.68 0.17 245.23
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1310 -1.15 -15.12
Mexico peso 15.7135 -0.33 -6.17
Chile peso 637 -0.39 -4.80
Colombia peso 2645.5 -0.51 -9.73
Peru sol 3.1711 -0.02 -6.06
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.0950 0.03 -5.99
Argentina peso (parallel) 13.42 1.42 4.32
(Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo; Editing
by Alan Crosby)