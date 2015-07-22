By Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO, July 22 Latin American currencies fell across the board on Wednesday, with the Brazilian real pressured by an upcoming government decision to reduce a key budget target, the Colombian peso sliding to an 11-year low, and the Chilean peso falling in line with copper prices. The real lost 0.8 percent following reports that Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will slash the official fiscal budget surplus goal for 2015 as tax revenues sink amid a deeper-than-expected recession. Rousseff's decision adds to fears that Moody's Investors Service may not only downgrade Brazil's credit rating over the next few months but also slap a negative outlook on the new rating, signaling the country's coveted investment grade is at risk. The Colombian peso fell 1 percent to 2,795.00 per dollar, its weakest level since December 2003, as oil prices fell on renewed oversupply concerns. Oil exports typically account for about 20 percent of government revenue in Colombia. The Chilean peso weakened 0.5 percent as prices of copper, the country's main export product, hit a two-week low on mounting concerns about Chinese demand. In Brazil, yields paid on short-dated contracts for interest-rate futures <0#2DIJ:> dropped after data showed inflation in the month to mid-July slowed as expected by economists. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1350 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 931.45 -0.89 -1.73 MSCI LatAm 2395.55 -1.41 -10.92 Brazil Bovespa 50819.61 -1.27 1.62 Mexico IPC 45297.39 -0.23 4.99 Chile IPSA 3907.4 -0.39 1.47 Chile IGPA 18973.76 -0.33 0.55 Argentina MerVal 0 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 9894.12 -0.31 -14.96 Venezuela IBC 15001.21 0 288.76 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1991 -0.83 -16.93 Mexico peso 16.067 -0.40 -8.23 Chile peso 654.5 -0.53 -7.35 Colombia peso 2795.15 -1.01 -14.57 Peru sol 3.1801 0.00 -6.32 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.1575 0.00 -6.63 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.04 -3.26 -6.91 (Editing by Peter Galloway)