SAO PAULO, July 29 Brazil's currency, the real, rose on Wednesday after five sessions of losses as a recovery in Chinese stocks supported appetite for emerging markets in general, while shares of phone company Telefonica Brasil boosted the Brazilian bourse. The real strengthened 1.1 percent, leading gains among Latin American currencies, as China managed to stabilize its stock market, providing some relief to emerging markets in general. Analysts warned that Latin American currencies remain vulnerable to more volatility in the near term as the U.S. Federal Reserve readies to raise interest rates, reducing liquidity in the region. "The currencies of Brazil and Colombia, the two countries with the largest current account deficits, will probably continue to bear the brunt of any selloffs," analysts at Capital Economics said in a research note. The Brazilian real had lost about 6 percent since last Tuesday, also weighed upon by fears that Brazil is bound to lose its investment-grade rating. It hit a 12-year low of 3.43 per dollar on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's threatened to downgrade the country to junk. The Colombian peso gained 0.3 percent after slumping nearly 12 percent since June 10. In equities markets, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index led gains in Latin America, with a 1 percent jump. Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA rose as much as 6 percent, their biggest intraday jump in nine months, after the company reported strong operating profit supported by the acquisition of broadband provider GVT. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1625 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 899.89 0.97 -6.8 MSCI LatAm 2294.98 1.92 -17.45 Brazil Bovespa 50108.50 1.02 0.20 Mexico IPC 44444.27 0.5 3.01 Chile IPSA 3795.77 0.34 -1.43 Chile IGPA 18518.37 0.32 -1.87 Argentina MerVal 11226.03 2.61 30.85 Colombia IGBC 9947.69 0.64 -14.50 Venezuela IBC 15482.21 -0.36 301.22 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3321 1.09 -20.25 Mexico peso 16.201 0.45 -8.99 Chile peso 665.6 0.06 -8.89 Colombia peso 2851.5 0.33 -16.25 Peru sol 3.184 0.00 -6.44 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.1800 -0.03 -6.86 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.93 0.27 -6.23 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Peter Galloway)