RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 10 Latin American currencies
rose on Monday as comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve's vice
chairman raised hopes that U.S. interest rates may not go up in
September as many expected, boosting investors' appetite for
risk.
The Brazilian real rallied 1.9 percent to 3.44 per
dollar, leading gains among regional currencies, as a relative
lull in the domestic political front gave investors a respite.
It had weakened to as much as 3.57 last week on fear that a
growing political crisis in Brazil would further undermine
President Dilma Rousseff's austerity policies.
"Today's a tepid day, without big news. The market remains
cautious," said Jaime Ferreira, head of currency trading at
Intercam brokerage in Brazil.
Also supporting the real's gains was last week's decision by
the central bank to increase the rollover of currency swaps,
derivatives it uses to intervene in the foreign exchange market.
Other Latin American currencies also posted gains after Fed
Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer told Bloomberg TV that the global
deflationary trend "bothers" the U.S. central bank. His remarks
increased uncertainty as to whether the Fed will raise interest
rates in September, traders said.
The Argentine peso gained 1 percent in the parallel market
after party primaries indicated the country's
presidential election is likely to go to a tight second-round
vote, with a business-friendly candidate challenging the
front-runner candidate from the ruling party.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1955 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 889.64 0.52 -7.45
MSCI LatAm 2258.16 2.24 -19.02
Brazil Bovespa 49417.34 1.73 -1.18
Mexico IPC 45304.96 0.99 5.00
Chile IPSA 3869.17 0.16 0.47
Chile IGPA 18813.77 0.17 -0.30
Argentina MerVal 11857.05 6.17 38.21
Colombia IGBC 9899.74 0.24 -14.91
Venezuela IBC 15223.66 -0.19 294.52
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.4428 1.88 -22.81
Mexico peso 16.1495 0.04 -8.70
Chile peso 673.75 0.52 -10.00
Colombia peso 2907 1.02 -17.85
Peru sol 3.2041 -0.06 -7.03
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.2175 -0.03 -7.24
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.77 1.02 -5.21
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli)