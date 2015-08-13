SAO PAULO, Aug 13 Banking shares drove the
Brazilian bourse lower on Thursday as a quarterly report by
Banco do Brasil SA, the country's largest lender, fueled fears
that loan defaults may rise further in coming months.
Concern about a revived plan to raise taxes on the profits
of financial institutions also weighed on shares of banks for a
second consecutive day.
Shares of Banco do Brasil slid 3 percent after it
raised estimates for loan-loss provisions this year and reported
an unexpected jump in loan renegotiations in the second quarter.
Shares of other Brazilian banks such as Itau Unibanco
and Bradesco dropped 2.7 percent and 1.8
percent, respectively, driving the benchmark Bovespa index 0.9
percent lower.
Jitters about a persistent political crisis in Brazil also
weighed on the real, which led losses among regional
currencies with a 1.1 percent drop.
Latin American currencies weakened across the board as
traders focused their attention back on the likelihood of an
interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in September.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 864 0.27 -9.89
MSCI LatAm 2149.98 -1.39 -20.07
Brazil Bovespa 47978.30 -0.85 -4.06
Mexico IPC 43878.08 -0.35 1.70
Chile IPSA 3813.34 -0.39 -0.98
Chile IGPA 18573.78 -0.36 -1.57
Argentina MerVal 11681.02 0.38 36.16
Colombia IGBC 9748.65 -0.88 -16.21
Venezuela IBC 15373.59 -0.01 298.41
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.5117 -1.08 -24.32
Mexico peso 16.3959 -0.72 -10.08
Chile peso 685.8 -0.34 -11.58
Colombia peso 2981 -1.39 -19.89
Peru sol 3.2372 -0.40 -7.98
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.2350 -0.03 -7.42
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.92 -0.20 -6.17
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Andrew Hay)