SAO PAULO, Aug 25 Latin American stocks rose on
Tuesday after the Chinese central bank acted to restore
investors' confidence in the world's No. 2 economy, although the
Brazilian real extended its decline on local political concerns.
MSCI's benchmark index for Latin American stocks
gained 0.6 percent, one day after slumping 3.9
percent amid a global market selloff triggered by concerns over
the Chinese economy.
Key stock indexes in Brazil, Mexico, Chile
and Colombia all gained more than 1.0 percent.
In an attempt to shore up the Chinese economy and investor
sentiment, China's central bank lowered interest rates and bank
reserve requirements for the second time in two months. The move
brought some relief to global markets even as analysts expressed
doubts about its impact on the real economy.
"We think it is questionable how the easing measures can
help the real economy," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a
research note. "In our view, China must re-engage the investment
interests of the private sector, instead of the government
attempting to use public spending to replace private
investment."
Despite investors' revived appetite for risk, the Brazilian
real fell 1 percent to a fresh 12-year low of 3.59 per
dollar as investors worried about a deep economic recession and
a growing political crisis in Latin America's largest economy.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1925 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 788.08 2.11 -19.3
MSCI LatAm 1967.62 0.55 -28.26
Brazil Bovespa 44799.96 1.05 -10.41
Mexico IPC 42141.44 1.62 -2.33
Chile IPSA 3666.4 1.39 -4.79
Chile IGPA 17970.28 1.38 -4.77
Argentina MerVal 10007.09 1.76 16.65
Colombia IGBC 8951.04 1.43 -23.07
Venezuela IBC 14876.04 -0.32 285.52
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.5882 -1.05 -25.94
Mexico peso 17.117 0.46 -13.86
Chile peso 702.5 -0.11 -13.68
Colombia peso 3204 0.95 -25.47
Peru sol 3.2881 -0.35 -9.40
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.2700 -0.03 -7.77
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.92 -0.50 -12.06
