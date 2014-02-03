By Walter Brandimarte and Carolyn Cohn RIO DE JANEIRO/LONDON, Feb 3 Emerging-market stocks extended a two-week sell-off on Monday as weak Chinese manufacturing and services data weighed on shares, while the currencies of South Africa and Turkey weakened after policymakers poured cold water on expectations of higher domestic interest rates. January data showing China's factory growth eased to a six-month low, while its services sector slowed to a five-year low, increased fears that the world's second-largest economy will demand less of the commodities exported by many developing countries. That would reduce their growth prospects and, in some cases, aggravate their current account deficits. Concern about emerging markets' economic fundamentals are growing as the U.S. Federal Reserve appears set to cut back steadily on economic stimulus throughout the year, drastically reducing the amount of cheap money that had been flooding developing countries over the past several years. Trading volumes were thinner than normal, however, as many Asian markets, including China, were shut for the lunar new year holidays. In Latin America, Mexican markets were closed for a local holiday. Still, MSCI's main emerging equity index weakened 0.8 percent on the back of a 6.6 percent drop in January. The Latin American portion of the index fell 1.4 percent, dragged down by stocks in Brazil, where the benchmark Bovespa index slid 2.2 percent. Latin American currencies were also weaker, with the Brazilian real dipping 0.1 percent and the Colombian peso dropping 1.3 percent. "The question is at which point the weakening process will fade and we see normalization," said Luis Costa, emerging markets strategist at Citi. "We don't think we're there yet. The process of establishing real rates (interest rates minus inflation) in emerging markets is half-way through, and we may see further interest rate hikes." India, South Africa and Turkey all raised interest rates last week in hopes of enticing dollar inflows and bolstering their currencies, and markets are speculating Hungary may also need to hike. The lira dropped 0.5 percent on Monday, however, after Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said he did not expect last week's interest rate hikes to endure for long. The rand plunged more than 1 percent and South African bonds hit session highs after Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus said market bets that policymakers will increase interest rates by up to 200 basis points this year are exaggerated. BRAZIL INTERVENES IN DEBT MARKET In an attempt to stabilize prices of local government debt in the secondary market, Brazil's Treasury bought back 2 billion reais ($833 million) worth of fixed-rate LTN bonds in an extraordinary auction, about half the amount it had initially offered to repurchase. Yields paid on Brazilian interest-rate futures contracts rose after the auction as traders said the Treasury's strategy failed to calm the market. Hungary's five-year credit-default swaps rose to 5-month highs at 286 basis points, according to Markit, even as the country's manufacturing sector gained speed in January. Hungarian stocks fell 2.1 percent, although the forint steadied above the two-year lows it reached against the euro last week. Hungary is considered one of the central European economies most exposed to contagion from the emerging-market sell-off because of its high debt and an aggressive rate-cutting cycle that has taken interest rates to a record low 2.85 percent. "Investors do not take a particularly favorable view of either the Hungarian political establishment or the Hungarian central bank, and they are determined to challenge their easing bias," said Gaurav Saroliya, central and eastern European strategist at Unicredit. A Hungarian debt auction last week had to be cut short. Russia's rouble weakened 0.5 percent after PMI data showed Russian manufacturing shrinking for the third month in a row. South Africa's PMI also stayed below the 50 threshold that denotes expansion. The Ukrainian hryvnia fell half a percent to fresh four-year lows as embattled President Viktor Yanukovich returned to work after four days of sick leave. Ukrainian five-year credit-default swaps rose as high as 1,050 bps, according to Markit, their highest since mid-December, before Ukraine got a Russian bailout. Emerging-market sovereign debt spreads widened 3 basis points, extending last month's 50 basis-point widening. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1630 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 2,846.30 -1.66 -9.58 Brazil Bovespa 46,679.31 -2.01 -9.37 Chile IPSA 3,431.10 -0.24 -7.25 Chile IGPA 17,094.36 -0.17 -6.21 Argentina MerVal 6,080.59 1.02 12.79 Colombia IGBC 11,927.03 -0.42 -8.75 Peru IGRA 15,428.45 -0.15 -2.06 Venezuela IBC 2,824.93 -0.11 3.23 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.4140 -0.11 -2.37 Mexico peso 13.4450 -0.67 -3.09 Chile peso 559.9000 -0.75 -6.04 Colombia peso 2056.0000 -1.98 -6.03 Peru sol 2.8230 -0.04 -1.06 Argentina peso 8.0275 -0.16 -19.12 Argentina peso 12.4500 1.61 -19.68