By Walter Brandimarte and Carolyn Cohn RIO DE JANEIRO/LONDON, Feb 3 Emerging-market stocks extended a two-week sell-off on Monday as weak Chinese and U.S. manufacturing data weighed on shares, while the currencies of South Africa and Turkey weakened after policymakers poured cold water on expectations of higher domestic interest rates. January data showing China's factory growth eased to a six-month low, while its services sector slowed to a five-year low, increased fears that the world's second-largest economy will demand less of the commodities exported by many developing countries. That would reduce their growth prospects and, in some cases, aggravate their current account deficits. Signs of a slowdown in global growth were compounded by data showing U.S. manufacturing activity sharply lost speed in January. Concern about emerging markets' economic fundamentals are growing as, despite the recent data, the U.S. Federal Reserve appears set to cut back steadily on economic stimulus, drastically reducing the amount of cheap money that had been flooding developing countries over the past several years. Trading volumes were thinner than normal, however, as many Asian markets, including China, were shut for the lunar new year holidays. In Latin America, Mexican markets were closed for a local holiday. Still, MSCI's main emerging equity index weakened 1.2 percent on the back of a 6.6 percent drop in January. The Latin American portion of the index fell 2.7 percent, dragged down by stocks in Brazil, where the benchmark Bovespa index plunged 3.1 percent. Latin American currencies were also weakened, with the Brazilian real closing 1 percent down and the Mexican peso dropping 1.3 percent in overseas trading. "China is showing a reasonable slowdown in the past few economic data," said Leandro Silvestrini, an equities analyst with InTrader brokerage in Sao Paulo. "For a more fragile country such as Brazil, which has strong commercial ties with them, what was bad just gets worse." In an attempt to curb dollar outflows that have been weakening emerging market currencies, many analysts bet more developing countries have no option but to raise interest rates, following the examples of India, South Africa and Turkey last week. The lira dropped 1 percent on Monday, however, after Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said he did not expect last week's interest rate hikes to endure for long. The rand plunged about 1 percent and South African bonds hit session highs after Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus said market bets that policymakers will increase interest rates by up to 200 basis points this year are exaggerated. BRAZIL INTERVENES IN DEBT MARKET In an attempt to stabilize prices of local government debt in the secondary market, Brazil's Treasury bought back 2 billion reais ($833 million) worth of fixed-rate LTN bonds in an extraordinary auction, about half the amount it had initially offered to repurchase. Yields paid on Brazilian interest-rate futures contracts rose after the auction as traders said the Treasury's strategy failed to calm the market. Hungary's five-year credit-default swaps rose to 5-month highs at 286 basis points, according to Markit, even as the country's manufacturing sector gained speed in January. Hungarian stocks fell 2.1 percent, while the forint weakened 0.5 percent against the euro. Hungary is considered one of the central European economies most exposed to contagion from the emerging-market sell-off because of its high debt and an aggressive rate-cutting cycle that has taken interest rates to a record low 2.85 percent. "Investors do not take a particularly favorable view of either the Hungarian political establishment or the Hungarian central bank, and they are determined to challenge their easing bias," said Gaurav Saroliya, central and eastern European strategist at Unicredit. A Hungarian debt auction last week had to be cut short. Russia's rouble weakened 0.7 percent after PMI data showed Russian manufacturing shrinking for the third month in a row. South Africa's PMI also stayed below the 50 threshold that denotes expansion. The Ukrainian hryvnia fell half a percent to fresh four-year lows as embattled President Viktor Yanukovich returned to work after four days of sick leave. Ukrainian five-year credit-default swaps rose as high as 1,050 bps, according to Markit, their highest since mid-December, before Ukraine got a Russian bailout. Emerging-market sovereign debt spreads widened 3 basis points, extending last month's 50 basis-point widening. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1920 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 2,816.53 -2.68 -9.58 Brazil Bovespa 46,147.52 -3.13 -10.41 Mexico IPC 40,879.75 -0.31 -4.32 Chile IPSA 3,402.27 -1.08 -8.03 Chile IGPA 16,982.34 -0.82 -6.83 Argentina MerVal 6,078.35 0.99 12.75 Colombia IGBC 11,895.34 -0.68 -9.00 Peru IGRA 15,241.72 -1.36 -3.25 Venezuela IBC 2,819.34 -0.3 3.02 Currencies daily % YTD % Latest change change Brazil real 2.4364 -1.03 -3.27 Mexico peso 13.5160 -1.19 -3.60 Chile peso 560.1000 -0.79 -6.07 Colombia peso 2046.5000 -1.53 -5.59 Peru sol 2.8250 -0.11 -1.13 Argentina peso 8.0050 0.12 -18.89 Argentina peso 12.4500 1.61 -19.68