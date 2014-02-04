By Walter Brandimarte and Natsuko Waki RIO DE JANEIRO/LONDON, Feb 4 Emerging market stocks trimmed losses on Tuesday after hitting a five-month low, while most currencies rebounded as investors paused a selloff that had been triggered a day before by concern about Chinese and U.S. growth prospects. MSCI's benchmark index for emerging market stocks slumped as much as 1.4 percent to its lowest level since last August as investors extended Monday's selloff into Asia's and Europe's trading hours. But the index trimmed losses as Latin American stocks opened higher, with Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index gaining 0.8 percent even after data showed the country's industry fared way worse than expected in December. Investors remained cautious, awaiting clues on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow down the pace of stimulus withdrawal after U.S. manufacturing activity slowed sharply in January. "Needless to say, slowing performance in the world's largest economy raises fears about global economic growth at large. With that in mind, hints at the possibility of a pause in the Fed's 'tapering' of QE asset purchases may boost risk appetite," Ilya Spivak, currency analyst at DailyFX, wrote in a note. Emerging stocks and currencies have been under pressure as analysts forecast the Fed will steadily cut back on its bond purchases throughout this year, putting an end to the era of cheap money that had been flooding emerging markets during the past several years. CURRENCIES REBOUND Bets that the Fed could be slower at unwinding stimulus already supported emerging market currencies, with the Turkish lira jumping 1.4 percent and the South African rand trading about 1 percent higher after hitting a five-year low last week. The Brazilian real gained 1.1 percent, also supported by a central bank decision to start rolling over $7.4 billion in currency swaps that expire early next month, a strategy to provide investors with ample hedge against losses in the foreign exchange market. The Russian rouble fell as low as 35.5 per dollar, bringing its year-to-date losses to around 7 percent, but then erased losses to gain 0.9 percent to 35.1. "Tactically the markets are starting to look oversold and a number of positives could come in and help. For instance no one should be worried about U.S. tightening policy this year," said John-Paul Smith, head of emerging equities at Deutsche Bank. ROMANIA CUTS RATES Bucking a trend of tighter monetary policies across emerging markets, Romania's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to a record low of 3.5 percent, probably ending a cycle that has brought down the country's borrowing costs by 175 basis points since July. Romania's decision "serves as a reminder that not all emerging markets have suffered heavily during the recent bout of market turmoil," William Jackson, an economist at Capital Economics, said in a research note. Romania's leu gained around 0.7 percent, showing little reaction to the widely-expected decision by the central bank. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1355 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 2,856.08 0.91 -11.57 Brazil Bovespa 46,525.99 0.82 -9.67 Mexico IPC 0.00 0 -100.00 Chile IPSA 3,397.73 0.13 -8.15 Chile IGPA 16,960.42 0.1 -6.95 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 11,847.58 0.00 -9.36 Peru IGRA 15,073.42 0.15 -4.32 Venezuela IBC 2,819.34 0 3.02 Currencies daily % YTD % Latest change change Brazil real 2.4100 1.10 -2.21 Mexico peso 13.3740 1.24 -2.57 Chile peso 556.9000 0.57 -5.53 Colombia peso 2047.6000 -0.05 -5.65 Peru sol 2.8250 -0.04 -1.13 Argentina peso 8.0000 0.19 -18.84 Argentina peso 12.4500 1.61 -19.68