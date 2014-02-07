By Asher Levine and Sujata Rao
SAO PAULO/LONDON Feb 7 Emerging market
currencies pared gains on Friday as traders reconsidered the
impact of January's U.S. payroll numbers on the Federal
Reserve's plans to reduce its monetary stimulus program.
U.S. employers hired far fewer workers than expected in
January and job gains for the prior month were barely revised
up, data showed on Friday.
Traders initially saw the data as evidence that growth in
the world's largest economy is losing steam, driving emerging
market currencies higher on a bet that the Fed would be less
likely to further trim its bond-buying program.
But a closer look at the figures led many to shift course.
"After we looked deeper into the numbers we found the
positive details overshadowed the negative headline," said
Michael Woolfolk, a senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon in
New York, citing data showing strong employment gains in the
household survey from which the jobless rate is derived.
"If the US economy has indeed slowed this winter, it is
first of all modest," he said.
Brazil's real closed nearly unchanged from Thursday
after having reached its strongest level in over two weeks
earlier in the session. The Mexican and Chilean pesos
were also unable to hold onto gains.
The Turkish lira reversed gains against the dollar
late in the session. Standard & Poor's downgraded Turkey's
credit rating outlook to "negative" from "stable" on Friday,
citing risks of a hard economic landing.
Both Turkey's lira and Ukraine's hryvnia had fallen
sharply in recent weeks as investors fretted over the impact of
political crises in their respective countries.
Ukraine, which is struggling to prop up its currency amid
sometimes violent street confrontations over the nation's
future, saw its long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) downgraded by Fitch Ratings to 'CCC' from 'B- on Friday
afternoon.
The hryvnia traded 3.28 percent stronger, however,
after the central bank on Thursday slapped restrictions on some
types of foreign currency purchases, saying the move was aimed
at defending the banking system's stability.
In Russia, the rouble capped a three-day rally against the
dollar. On Friday Russia's central bank again shifted its
target exchange-rate corridor following interventions aimed at
curbing the pace of the currency's decline.
Meanwhile, emerging equities remained at their
highest level in over a week. Brazil's Bovespa index
closed 0.7 percent higher, posting its first weekly gain in six
weeks.
Mexico's IPC stock index held onto gains after
inflation data beat expectations, while Chile's IPSA index
rallied for a fourth day.
Chile's index was boosted by a 3.3 percent gain in shares of
electricity generator Endesa Chile afer the company
posted a big jump in 2013 net profit.
